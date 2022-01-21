About

The Hoptel is located at 4150 Clement Street San Francisco, CA 94121 and consists of three buildings; 9, 10 and 22. The Hoptel offers lodging accommodations to eligible Veterans receiving health care services at the San Francisco VA Health Care System.

Arrangements must be made in advance by the referring clinic. A consult will need to be placed and must be approved by the Hoptel Team. You will receive a call two days before you are scheduled to be lodged.

Veteran must travel 50+ miles from their home to the San Francisco VA Health Care facility to be eligible to lodge at the Hoptel.

Minor children are not permitted be accommodated in temporary lodging facilities on VA grounds.