Who should get screened?

You may qualify for screening if you meet these three conditions:

Are 50 through 80 years old

Smoke cigarettes now or quit within the past 15 years

Smoked cigarettes for at least 20 pack-years*

*A “pack-year” is an estimate of how many cigarettes you have smoked in your lifetime. 20 “pack-years” equals smoking:

- one pack of cigarettes a day for 20 years, or

- two packs of cigarettes a day for 10 years, or

- half a pack of cigarettes a day for 40 years



Our Lung Cancer Screening program coordinates screening for Veterans receiving care within San Francisco VA Health Care System. High-quality low-dose CT scans interpreted by specialized chest radiologists are available at these locations:

San Francisco VA Medical Center

South Santa Rosa VA Clinic

Eureka VA Clinic



Our multidisciplinary care team of experts includes:

Chest radiologists

Pulmonologists

A medical oncologist specializing in lung cancer treatment

A radiation oncologist specializing in lung cancer treatment

A thoracic surgeon specializing in performing minimally invasive video-assisted robotic lung cancer surgeries

Additional Resources:

VA Raises Awareness about Lung Cancer Screening

Veterans’ Health Library - Info Sheet on Lung Cancer Screening

VA National Center for Health Promotion and Disease Prevention - Lung Cancer Screening