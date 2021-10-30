Military Sexual Trauma (MST)

Both women and men can experience sexual harassment or sexual assault during their military service. VA refers to these experiences as military sexual trauma, or MST. One in five female Veterans and 1 in 100 male Veterans have told their VA healthcare provider that they experienced MST.

MST also occurs any time the survivor isn’t able to give consent, such as while intoxicated or drugged, or when they are pressured into giving consent in exchange for promises of favorable duties or promotion, or threats of harm to their career. The perpetrator needs to be in the military for it to be considered MST.

Like other types of trauma, MST can negatively impact a person's mental and physical health, even many years later.

Some problems associated with MST include:

• Disturbing memories or nightmares

• Feelings of depression or numbness

• Problems with alcohol or drugs

• Feeling isolated from other people

• Problems with anger or irritability

• Problems with sleep

• Physical health problems

• Avoidance or fear of medical exams or procedures

VA has special services available to help men and women who have experienced MST.

Healing from sexual trauma is possible. People can heal from trauma. To help Veterans do this, VA provides treatment for mental and physical health conditions related to experiences of MST. You do not need to be service connected and may be able to receive this benefit event if you are not eligible for other VA care. You do not need to have reported the incidents when they happened or have other documentation that they occurred.

SERVICES AVAILABLE

SFVAMC has a designated MST Coordinator who serves as a contact person for MST-related issues. This person is your advocate and can help you find and access VA services and programs and community resources.