Neurosurgery

Our center at the San Francisco VA Medical Center provides state-of-the-art neurosurgical care tailored to the specific needs of each Veteran. Our entire staff of neurosurgeons bring extensive experience, specialized skills, and holds a dual appointment at the University of California, San Francisco, which is consistently one of the premier hospitals in neurosurgery in the United States. Our close-knit team of surgeons, physician assistants, nurse practitioner and administrative staff are committed to providing Veterans with neurosurgical care at the highest level.

Spinal Disorders

To treat the conditions below, we utilize team-driven decision making and advanced surgical techniques, including minimally invasive surgery (MIS), and approved technological advancements, such as computerized neuronavigation and intraoperative imaging. Spinal disorders treated:

  • Sciatica
  • Lumbar stenosis
  • Cervical stenosis
  • Radiculopathy
  • Scoliosis
  • Fractures
  • Spine tumors
  • Spinal osteomyelitis and discitis
  • Spine arteriovenous malformations
Brain Disorders

Our neurosurgeons bring extensive experience with cranial neurosurgery, and we strive to match each surgical case to the surgeon with the most relevant specialized expertise.  Brain disorders treated:

  • Glioma
  • Meningioma
  • Schwannoma
  • Metastatic tumors
  • Pituitary tumors
  • Normal pressure hydrocephalus
  • Surgical epilepsy 

Functional Neurosurgery

The San Francisco VA Medical Center was the first VA Center of Excellence for the surgical treatment of Parkinson’s disease, performing procedures with cutting-edge technologies like the interventional MRI (iMRI). Types of Functional Neurosurgery offered:

  • Deep brain stimulation for Parkinson’s disease, Essential tremor, and dystonia
  • Trigeminal neuralgia
  • Hemifacial spasm
  • Spinal cord stimulator

Cerebrovascular Diseases

Using a patient-focused, multi-disciplinary team-based approach with colleagues in stroke, neurology, and interventional neuroradiology. Our subspecialized team offers the full range of state-of-the-art treatment options, including endovascular and open surgical procedures. Cerebrovascular diseases treated:

  • Brain aneurysms
  • Arteriovenous malformations
  • Cavernous malformations
  • Arteriovenous fistulas
  • Moyamoya disease
  • Carotid stenosis
  • Intracranial atherosclerotic disease

SFVA Clinic Location:

4150 Clement Street

San Francisco, CA 94121

Building 200, Module 3 (Ground Floor)

    Clinic Hours: 12:20 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. (Mondays only)

    Surgery days: Mon, Tue, Wed and Fri

For any questions regarding scheduling or referral please call our  Neurosurgery Medical Support Assistant at 415-221-4810 x24861

Advanced Practice Providers:

  •     Nurse Practitioner: Mary Ellen Mannix x23237
  •     Physician Assistants: Joseph Estrada x24791 or Chantilay Ruffin x24703

