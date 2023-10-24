Pharmacy updates
The Outpatient Pharmacy at San Francisco VA Medical Center (4150 Clement St, San Francisco, CA 94121) will undergo a major renovation beginning Monday, October 30, 2023, expected to span approximately one year. During this time, the pharmacy will operate from a temporary location (Building 200, Room 1A-122 across from the Medical Practice/Primary Care Clinic) with reduced operating hours of Monday – Fridays, 8:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. The remodeling may also impact how you usually pick up your prescriptions.
4 easy ways to order your refills for mail delivery:
- Call 1-800-847-3203
(If you experience any technical difficulties, please call 415-750-6937)
- Order online using MyHealtheVet at www.myhealth.va.gov
- Mail your prescription refill request forms to:
SFVAHCS-Pharmacy 119
4150 Clement St.
San Francisco, CA 94121
- Place medication refill slips in the drop box in the pharmacy
When does the renovation start?
Which pharmacy locations will be impacted?
Outpatient pharmacies at Eureka VA Clinic, Oakland VA Clinic, and South Santa Rosa VA Clinic will continue to operate as normal.
What can I expect during the renovations?
The remodeling may also impact how you usually pick up your prescriptions. You may experience longer wait times when picking up prescriptions. Our pharmacy will have reduced amounts of medications and supplies in stock because of space limitations in the temporary location.
If your prescription is not urgent, skip the trip to the pharmacy and avoid the longer waiting time – consider having your prescriptions mailed to you at no additional cost (please allow 7 to 10 days for delivery). See the section about mail-order requests for more information.
What if have an urgent prescription?
Urgent medications and new medications that you need to start immediately will be available, but the pharmacy may only be able to provide a short supply for pick up and will mail the full amount directly to you at no additional cost. Wait times for picking up prescriptions are also expected to be longer than usual.
How can I avoid the inconvenience?
How can I request mail-order prescription refills?
Is there an additional cost for mail-order prescriptions?
No, there is no additional cost when you request mail-order prescriptions.