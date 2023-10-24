Pharmacy updates

Beginning Monday, October 30, 2023, the Outpatient Pharmacy at San Francisco VA Medical Center will operate from a temporary location (Building 200, Room 1A-122), The renovations will span approximately one year. During this time, the pharmacy will have reduced operating hours of Monday – Fridays, 8:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

The remodeling may also impact how you usually pick up your prescriptions. You may experience longer wait times when picking up prescriptions. Our pharmacy will have reduced amounts of medications and supplies in stock because of space limitations in the temporary location.

If your prescription is not urgent, skip the trip to the pharmacy and avoid the longer waiting time – consider having your prescriptions mailed to you at no additional cost (please allow 7 to 10 days for delivery). See the section about mail-order requests for more information.