Planning for our future
Since 1934, the San Francisco VA Health Care System has been improving the health of those who have so proudly served our nation. We consider it our privilege to serve the health care needs of the more than 310,000 Veterans living in an 8-county area of Northern California. We have a long history of conducting cutting edge research, establishing innovative medical programs, and providing compassionate care to Veterans.
Long-term planning process
We are devoted to providing state-of-the-art health care, conducting important clinical research, and serving as a leading provider of medical education. As part of our long-term planning process, we prepared a Long Range Development Plan (LRDP)—which for purposes of master planning—outlines the facilities on our Fort Miley Campus, divided into planned phases of implementation. As part of the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) process, we completed a Final Environmental Impact Statement (EIS), which describes the environmental effects of implementing the LRDP and its NEPA alternatives. A Record of Decision was published on October 21, 2015.
Consulting Party Info
In accordance with Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act (36 Code of Federal Regulations [CFR] 800.2), VA is providing opportunities for consulting parties to provide comments concerning project effects to properties and districts listed or eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP).
This page will serve as a document repository for VA Section 106 Consulting Parties. These documents may refer to projects and plans that are pre-decisional and are intended for review by designated San Francisco VA Medical Center Consulting Party representatives only. For questions or comments, please send an email to: v21sfcs106@va.gov.
Historic District Design Guidelines (HDDG)
As part of the Programmatic Agreement, the San Francisco VA Medical Center has prepared design guidelines for the SFVAMC Historic District. These guidelines interpret the Secretary of the Interior’s Standards for the Treatment of Historic Properties and applicable National Park Service guidelines, in the context of the significance, integrity, and character-defining features of the SFVAMC Historic District and, as applicable to Category C projects, the Fort Miley Military Reservation Historic District.
Public Interpretation Program (PIP)
This is the final work plan for the Public Interpretation Program (PIP) called for in the draft Programmatic Agreement.
Historic Landscape Study
This is the final work plan for the Historic Landscape Study called for in the draft Programmatic Agreement.
Historic Preservation Treatment and Maintenance Plan
This is the final work plan for the Historic Preservation Treatment and Maintenance Plan called for in the draft Programmatic Agreement.
Project Reviews
Building 40, LRDP Phase 1.9 (Programmatic Agreement, Review Category A)
Building 23, LRDP Phase 1.13 (Programmatic Agreement, Review Category A & C)
Building 207, LRDP Phase 1.10 (Programmatic Agreement, Review Category B)
Building 203 C-Wing - Welcome Center, LRDP Phase 1.6 (Programmatic Agreement, Review Category A & B)
Building 43, LRDP Phase 1.11 (Programmatic Agreement, Review Category A)
Building 24, LRDP Phase 1.8 (Programmatic Agreement, Review Category A & C)
Seismic Retrofit of Bldgs. 1, 6, 8, LRDP Sub-phase 1.16 (Programmatic Agreement, Review Category A)
Section 106 Initiation for Building 203 Extension Project, LRDP Sub-phase 1.14 (Programmatic Agreement, Review Category D)
Section 106 Initiation for Building 208 Extension and Removal of Trailer 24, LRDP Sub-phase 1.15 (Programmatic Agreement, Review Category D)
Section 106 Initiation for Building 200 Operating Room Expansion Project, LRDP Sub-phase 1.7 (Programmatic Agreement, Review Category D)
Section 106 Consultation of Replacement Public Safety Radio Project
Notification of Emergency Situation: 36 CFR 800.12(b)(2)
SFVAMC Outdoor Seating Additions on Entry Lawn for COVID-19 Response
Final EIS
The San Francisco VA Medical Center published a Final Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) for its Long Range Development Plan (LRDP) on June 25, 2015. An EIS is required by the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and is a tool for decision making. On October 21, 2015, the San Francisco VA Medical Center published a Record of Decision (ROD). The ROD is a written public record identifying and explaining the reason for the decision on the Proposed Action.
Documents for review:
Notice of Availability for the Record of Decision (October 21, 2015)
Final Environmental Impact Statement
Long Range Development Plan
As part of our planning process, we have updated our Long Range Development Plan (LRDP), which, for purposes of master planning, outlines proposed development on our Fort Miley Campus through the year 2027.
The LRDP is a living, dynamic document, one that outlines a sequence of steps for implementation in both the near and long term, while also providing the flexibility to shift priorities, as needed. The LRDP is anticipated to change in the future as priorities change and shift to meet the needs of our Veterans.