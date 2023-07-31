Psychosocial Rehabilitation and Recovery Center (PRRC)

Services Provided:

The program provides group classes, one-on-one services, and regular meetings with a recovery coach. Your recovery coach will help you identify your strengths and goals, as well as help you design a plan to reach your goals. Classes and one-to-one services will help you to learn skills for overcoming obstacles that get in the way of your goals. Your recovery coach will also help you connect to other VA and community resources, as needed.

Our program offers services in person at Fort Miley, the Veterans Memorial Building, in the community, and via VA Video Connect.