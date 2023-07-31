Psychosocial Rehabilitation and Recovery Center (PRRC)
The PRRC is a center for learning and growth. We offer a combination of individual and group services for Veterans who are having difficulty maintaining relationships, work, school, or other daily activities because of their mental health. The PRRC offers opportunities to improve your life by identifying your strengths, learning new skills, and making a plan to move forward with your goals.
Admission Criteria:
- Diagnosis of a serious mental illness, including Schizophrenia, Schizoaffective Disorder, Bipolar Disorder, Major Depression, PTSD
- Consultation with a VA mental health provider
- Desire and ability to participate in our services
About the Program:
We use the recovery model in our approach to addressing symptoms associated with serious mental illness. This means that we focus on strengths, empowerment, hope, community, and purpose. Our goal is to help you lead a more fulfilling life and develop your full potential in all domains of wellness.
Services Provided:
The program provides group classes, one-on-one services, and regular meetings with a recovery coach. Your recovery coach will help you identify your strengths and goals, as well as help you design a plan to reach your goals. Classes and one-to-one services will help you to learn skills for overcoming obstacles that get in the way of your goals. Your recovery coach will also help you connect to other VA and community resources, as needed.
Our program offers services in person at Fort Miley, the Veterans Memorial Building, in the community, and via VA Video Connect.
Program Goals:
The goal of the PRRC is to walk alongside you as you move through the stages of recovery. From orientation to graduation, you are not alone. You will be accompanied by social workers, nurses, occupational therapists, psychologists, and importantly, fellow veterans on similar journeys.
How to get Connected:
- Contact Director of the PRRC, Miriam Beyer, LCSW at 415-221-4810, extension 25166.
- Request a referral from your mental health provider.
- Once referred, you will be contacted for an evaluation to determine if the PRRC is a good fit for you.