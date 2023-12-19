Tele-Urgent Care

Connecting with Emergency-Urgent Care Clinicians

The VA Health Chat App allows Veterans to quickly connect with a SFVAHCS emergency-urgent care clinicians through secure chat. This tool opens new doors for Veterans to receive answers to health questions, especially in cases where a Veteran may have issues using voice communications.

When you have a health care concern or question, you may not know if you need an urgent care or emergency department visit or a clinic appointment. If you’re sick, you might not want to get out of bed or drive to a clinic and it’s not always easy to schedule an appointment. There is no need to travel to a facility to find out.

Do you have an illness or injury requiring urgent attention but is not life-threatening?

Do you need help deciding if you should be seen in-person and where?

2 ways to quickly connect with emergency and urgent care professionals

Just call the number or tap the app and start receiving telehealth services today:

1. VA Health Connect Triage Nurses are available by phone 24/7 – The Triage Nurses are here to take your call and connect you to the care you need.

Dial 415-221-4810 or 877-487-2838

Select to speak with a Nurse Option 3

2. The VA Health Chat mobile app makes it easy to connect wherever you are with emergency-urgent care clinicians. Download the app by scanning the below QR Code or by visiting https://mobile.va.gov/app/va-health-chat.