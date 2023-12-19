Tele-Urgent Care
San Francisco VA Health Care System (SFVAHCS) is offering a new tool for Veterans to get immediate answers to their urgent health care questions. The VA Health Chat App allows Veterans to connect with a VA emergency-urgent care clinician in as little as 60 seconds. Use VA Health Chat to securely chat, receive medical advice, and more.
Connecting with Emergency-Urgent Care Clinicians
The VA Health Chat App allows Veterans to quickly connect with a SFVAHCS emergency-urgent care clinicians through secure chat. This tool opens new doors for Veterans to receive answers to health questions, especially in cases where a Veteran may have issues using voice communications.
When you have a health care concern or question, you may not know if you need an urgent care or emergency department visit or a clinic appointment. If you’re sick, you might not want to get out of bed or drive to a clinic and it’s not always easy to schedule an appointment. There is no need to travel to a facility to find out.
Do you have an illness or injury requiring urgent attention but is not life-threatening?
Do you need help deciding if you should be seen in-person and where?
2 ways to quickly connect with emergency and urgent care professionals
Just call the number or tap the app and start receiving telehealth services today:
1. VA Health Connect Triage Nurses are available by phone 24/7 – The Triage Nurses are here to take your call and connect you to the care you need.
Dial 415-221-4810 or 877-487-2838
Select to speak with a Nurse Option 3
2. The VA Health Chat mobile app makes it easy to connect wherever you are with emergency-urgent care clinicians. Download the app by scanning the below QR Code or by visiting https://mobile.va.gov/app/va-health-chat.
*Examples of life-threatening conditions requiring 911 transport are major trauma, head injury, heavy bleeding, new confusion or loss of consciousness, sudden vision loss or inability to speak or walk, overdose, pregnancy-related bleeding, or abdominal pain and chest pain with shortness of breath. Virtual Care is also not appropriate in the setting of sexual assault, domestic violence, suicidal or homicidal ideation or acute intoxication*
In as little as 60 seconds, connect with VA
There are times when it is hard to tell whether you need to be seen by a doctor or not. With VA Health Chat you can quickly connect to a VA health care team member, ready to give you medical advice. The VA team member can help determine if you need to come in for an appointment, can identify next steps with medication issues, and more.
VA Health Chat is care that fits in with your schedule
Health care can be complex. VA Health Chat makes it simpler by giving Veterans access to care without having to step foot in a facility. VA health care team members are available for chat between 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. local time, Monday through Friday, excluding Federal holidays.
Connect through secure messaging
To chat with a VA health care team member, Veterans will need VA credentials. If you don’t already have a My HealtheVet premium account User ID and password, DS Logon, or ID.me, click here for more information. To use secure messaging, you will need internet access. VA Health Chat is available through internet browsers, on the VA App Store, and on the VA Launchpad app and is available for download on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
Download the app by scanning the above QR Code or by visiting https://mobile.va.gov/app/va-health-chat.