Oakland Clinic Shuttle Information
Please refer to the schedule below for the Oakland VA Clinic Shuttle
COVID-19 vaccines: All Veterans, spouses and caregivers can get a COVID-19 vaccine at VA by appointment or walk-in clinic. Visit our vaccine information page on information regarding receiving your COVID-19 initial doses, as well as additional/booster doses.
Visit our No-Cost Flu Shots page to learn more about how to receive your flu shot at the San Francisco VA Medical Center or at our Community-Based Outpatient Clinics.
Please refer to the schedule below for the Oakland VA Clinic Shuttle