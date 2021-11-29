Veterans Outreach Program

The VOP is composed of two main sub-programs:

I) Student Veteran Health Program (SVHP), Est. 2010

The SVHP has established SFVAHCS offices at City College of San Francisco, College of the Redwoods, Skyline College, Napa Valley College, Santa Rosa Junior College, and San Francisco State University, while also supporting additional schools within and beyond the SFVAHCS catchment area, including a partnership with the University of California Office of the President. The SVHP inspired the establishment of the Veterans Integration to Academic Leadership (VITAL) initiative, the VA’s national effort to support student Veterans across the country.

II) Community Veteran Health Program (CVHP), Est. 2020



The CVHP serves Veterans in Napa County, with an office and clinical staff at Napa County Health and Human Services, and Native American Veterans in Northern California. Additionally, the CVHP staff are available to assist Reservists and National Guard members across the state in connecting to VA health care. The CVHP was established to serve Veterans in communities historically underserved by the SFVAHCS, to actively engage and enroll Veterans in SFVA health care, as well as provide mental health care.

Services provided to Veterans in these academic and/or community settings may include (but are not limited to):

Enrollment in VA health care Assistance scheduling medical, mental health, and other specialty care appointments Individual/Couples psychotherapy and social work services (and in some locations, psychiatric medication management) Educational support around navigating the VA health care system and understanding VHA and VBA benefits, including the multiple VA health care systems in Northern California and beyond Referrals to on-campus/community-based resources, programs, and support services Facilitation of “Speaker Series” lunch-time lectures/workshops on topics of interest Staff/partner trainings around assisting Veterans in academic/community settings Advocacy around Veterans’ educational, health care, and employment needs

If you are unsure about who to contact, or would like to ask a general question about the Veterans Outreach Program, please email us at VHASFCVOP@va.gov or call 415-750-2190. We look forward to hearing from you.