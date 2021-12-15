Rural Women's Telehealth Outreach
Serving women who served
Meet the Boost Team!
We are a team of three clinicians and one MSA who are dedicated to serving women who served.
We know it’s challenging to get to VA clinics and it can be hard to find the right medical team. Our goal is to provide telephone and video visits to our rural women Veterans. We want to boost your health, jump-start your care, and link you to the right primary care team.
Who are we?
Dr. Jenny Cohen MD, MPH
Attending Physician, Women's Clinic
VA San Francisco health care
Phone: (415) 221-4810 ext. 24024
Email: Jenny.Cohen@va.gov
Services available to you
Did you know you can get comprehensive women’s health services through the VA? We want to make sure we partner with you to meet your health and wellness goals and can link you to:
- Cervical and breast cancer screening, menopause treatment, and routine immunizations
- Family planning services, contraceptive care, and infertility evaluation
- VA breast care coordination and referral to diagnostic breast imaging centers
- Office gynecology and surgical gynecology consultation
- Integrated VA maternity care coordination and obstetrical care community care referral
- Women’s health mental health and counseling services
- Women’s health oncology, cardiology, and rheumatology consultation
- Pelvic floor dysfunction physical therapy
- Comprehensive pain evaluation and treatment
- Lifestyle wellness services