 Skip to Content

Rural Women's Telehealth Outreach

Serving women who served

Make an appointment
View all health services
Register for care

Meet the Boost Team!

We are a team of three clinicians and one MSA who are dedicated to serving women who served.

We know it’s challenging to get to VA clinics and it can be hard to find the right medical team.  Our goal is to provide telephone and video visits to our rural women Veterans.  We want to boost your health, jump-start your care, and link you to the right primary care team.

Who are we?

Dr. Jenny Cohen MD, MPH

Attending Physician, Women's Clinic

VA San Francisco health care

Phone: (415) 221-4810 ext. 24024

Email: Jenny.Cohen@va.gov

Services available to you

Did you know you can get comprehensive women’s health services through the VA? We want to make sure we partner with you to meet your health and wellness goals and can link you to:

  • Cervical and breast cancer screening, menopause treatment, and routine immunizations
  • Family planning services, contraceptive care, and infertility evaluation
  • VA breast care coordination and referral to diagnostic breast imaging centers
  • Office gynecology and surgical gynecology consultation
  • Integrated VA maternity care coordination and obstetrical care community care referral
  • Women’s health mental health and counseling services
  • Women’s health oncology, cardiology, and rheumatology consultation
  • Pelvic floor dysfunction physical therapy
  • Comprehensive pain evaluation and treatment
  • Lifestyle wellness services
Last updated: