Research
San Francisco VA Health Care System runs the largest competitively funded research program in the Veterans Health Administration. Our world-renowned and cutting-edge research program has close to 300 principal investigators and over 1,000 active research projects.
Notable areas of research
- Advanced medical imaging
- Aging/geriatrics
- Addictions (AUD/SUD)
- Cardiovascular disease
- Diabetes
- Health services research, including big data
- HEP-C
- Hypertension
- HIV/AIDS
- Kidney disease
- Liver disease
- Lung disease
- Memory and dementia
- Neuroscience of disease
- Oncology, including prostate and breast cancer
- Pain management
- Parkinson’s Disease
- Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
- Rehabilitation
- Stroke
- Sleep disorders
- Telemedicine
- Traumatic brain injury
We are home to the following Special Research Programs and National Centers for Excellence:
- SFVA National Center for the Imaging of Neurological Diseases (CIND)
- Million Veterans Program (MVP)
- SFVA Center of Excellence in Primary Care Education (CoEPCE)
- SFVA Epilepsy Center of Excellence
- SFVA Center for Infectious Diseases
- National Center for Cardiac Surgery
- National Center for Renal Dialysis
- SFVA Center of Excellence in Post-Traumatic Stress (PTSD)
- Center for Advanced Neurosurgical Operative Procedures (CanOp)
- Hepatitis C Research and Education Center
- Mental Illness Research, Education and Clinical Center (MIRECC)
- Parkinson’s Disease Research, Education, and Clinical Center (PADRECC)
- Post-Deployment Cardiopulmonary Evaluation Network (PDCEN)
- Research Initiative (QUERI) site for Measurement Science
- Western Pacemaker and AICD Surveillance Program
- Womens Comprehensive Health Center
- Center for Data to Discovery and Delivery Innovation (3DI)
- Headache Center of Excellence
We partner with the Northern California Institute of Research and Education (NCIRE), a private, non-profit, research corporation, which administers VA-approved research and related education funding.
Research studies
SFVA has numerous research opportunities for Veterans. Learn more here.
Links
- UCSF Human Research Protection Program
- NCIRE - The Veterans Health Research Institute
- VA Office of Research & Development
- Center for Imaging of Neurodegenerative Diseases
- Institutional Biosafety Committee
For more information, contact:
Jennifer Mitchell, PhD
Associate Chief of Staff for Research and Development
San Francisco VA Health Care System
Email: jennifer.mitchell@va.gov