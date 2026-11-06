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Research

San Francisco VA Health Care System runs the largest competitively funded research program in the Veterans Health Administration. Our world-renowned and cutting-edge research program has close to 300 principal investigators and over 1,000 active research projects.

Notable areas of research

  • Advanced medical imaging
  • Aging/geriatrics
  • Addictions (AUD/SUD)
  • Cardiovascular disease
  • Diabetes
  • Health services research, including big data
  • HEP-C
  • Hypertension
  • HIV/AIDS
  • Kidney disease
  • Liver disease
  • Lung disease
  • Memory and dementia
  • Neuroscience of disease
  • Oncology, including prostate and breast cancer
  • Pain management
  • Parkinson’s Disease
  • Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
  • Rehabilitation
  • Stroke
  • Sleep disorders
  • Telemedicine
  • Traumatic brain injury

We are home to the following Special Research Programs and National Centers for Excellence:

We partner with the Northern California Institute of Research and Education (NCIRE), a private, non-profit, research corporation, which administers VA-approved research and related education funding.

Research studies

SFVA has numerous research opportunities for Veterans. Learn more here.

For more information, contact:

Jennifer Mitchell, PhD

Associate Chief of Staff for Research and Development

San Francisco VA Health Care System

Email: jennifer.mitchell@va.gov

 

Last updated: 