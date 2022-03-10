TBI and Alcohol Study

Eligibility

We are currently looking for Veterans, ages 18 to 65, who are concerned about their use of alcohol.

Getting Started

A member of the research team will ask you some questions over the phone to see if you are potential match for the study. If you are, the next step is to participate in a clinical interview at the San Francisco VA Medical Center.

Participation

• Attend all study visits for 16 weeks.

• Take study capsules for 12 weeks – half of the participants will take the study medication and the other half will take placebo (inactive substance). You will be randomly placed in one of these groups.

• Receive 3 months of brief weekly counseling for alcohol.

• Get a general physical exam and lab tests.

• Complete questionnaires about your health and drinking.

Compensation

Study participants will be reimbursed for their time and effort.

Did you know?

Did you know that 1 out of 3 adults drink at a level that puts their health and well-being at risk?

What are some signs that could mean you’re drinking too much?

You drink more than you intend to drink on a regular basis.

You’ve made previous attempts to cut down or quit drinking.

While you’re drinking you risk harm to yourself and others – like drinking and driving.

You continue to drink despite problems it causes at work, at home, at school and to your health.

You spend a great deal of time drinking, anticipating drinking or recovering from drinking a lot of the time.

You spend less time on other activities that were once important or pleasurable.

You have run-ins with the law, such as arrests or other legal problems.

You notice you need to drink a lot more to get the same effect.

You notice physical symptoms such as shakiness, sweating, or insomnia when you try to quit or cut down.

For More Information

Contact Brooke Lasher at 415-221-4810 ext. 2-4495, or email at brooke.lasher@va.gov.

You may also speak with the Principal Investigator, Steven L. Batki, MD, by calling 415-221-4810, ext. 3671, or by email at steven.batki@va.gov.