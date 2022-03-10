Treatment of Insomnia in PTSD Study
The Posttraumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Research Program at the San Francisco VA Medical Center/UCSF is studying the effectiveness of using cognitive-behavioral therapy to treat people with insomnia and PTSD.
Eligibility
The PTSD Research Program is looking for individuals:
- Ages 18-65.
- Who have experienced a traumatic event.
- Are experiencing symptoms of Posttraumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).
- Who are experiencing sleep disturbances.
- Are taking a psychiatric medication.
- And/or are in counseling.
The Study
Participants will have their sleep-wake activity monitored at home for a one-week period, followed by eight weeks of therapy with a trained clinician aimed at resolving problems falling and staying asleep, and improving the quality of sleep. At the end of eight weeks of therapy, sleep-wake activity will be monitored once more for one week. Participants are reimbursed for their time and efforts.
Getting Started
We will ask you some questions over the phone, and if you are a potential match for the study, we will invite you to participate in a clinical interview.
Contact Us
For more information, please call 415-418-4360/888-567-6337 or email us at:
sleepstudy@ncire.org.