Bruce_Ovbiagele

Dr. Ovbiagele arrived from the Medical University of South Carolina, where he most recently served as professor and chairman of the Neurology Department. He is a clinical epidemiologist and global health scholar, with a focus on reducing the burden of stroke. He maintains several National Institutes of Health-funded research programs focused on improving outcomes for those with, or at risk for, stroke, and in 2008, his work was recognized by the American Academy of Neurology with the Michael Pessin Stroke Research Leadership Award. He has published over 440 peer-reviewed articles and edited four textbooks.

Dr. Ovbiagele is an elected fellow of the Royal College of Physicians (London), American Academy of Neurology, American Neurological Association, American Association for Physician Leadership, and European Stroke Organization, as well as an AAMC Council of Deans Fellow. He is a member of the NINDS Advisory Council, NIH Council of Councils, and FDA Peripheral and Central Nervous System Drugs Advisory Committee.

Upon his arrival to SFVAHCS, Dr. Ovbiagele was appointed as Associate Dean at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) School of Medicine and will serve as the liaison between SFVAHCS and UCSF overseeing the teaching of medical students and residents, and supporting the acquisition of new knowledge through the clinical and basic research conducted by UCSF faculty.

Dr. Ovbiagele earned his M.D. from the University of Lagos, Master of Science in Clinical Research (MSc) from UCLA; Master of Advanced Studies (MAS) from UC San Diego, MBA from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst; and an Executive Certificate in Public Leadership from the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University.