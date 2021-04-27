Prior to this role, she served as the SFVAHCS Associate Director. She has also served as the Director of Ambulatory Care and VA’s first Group Practice Manager, where she successfully integrated all aspects of Ambulatory Care into an Ambulatory Care Team Management structure. She ensured a high-quality Veteran experience by acting on continued feedback from Veteran customers, families and significant others, and engaging employees and expert clinical teams. Under her leadership, SFVAHCS’s Ambulatory Care programs were nationally recognized by the VA Diffusion of Excellence Hub, the MyVA Access VERC, and the VA Office of Rural Health. She served on national Group Practice Management work groups and was instrumental in working with the national team to develop, organize and roll out implementation off the GPM role and responsibilities.

She began her VA career in 2004 as the Administrative Officer for Mental Health Service, where she managed a yearly budget of $13 million and was responsible for clinical and research space planning and allocation totaling 52,000 square feet. From 2006 to 2015, she served as the Executive Assistant to the Chief of Staff and participated as an integral member of the leadership team in strategic planning and management of clinical services. She directly managed the facility’s annual external professional contract budget totaling over $5 million and was instrumental in developing and maintaining a staffing/recruitment database for over 1,100 employees for the Office of Chief of Staff.

Prior to joining the VA, Ms. Li has extensive experience in the private health care sector serving as Director of Operations in several Health Care Systems. She holds a BS in Physiology from the University of California, Davis and an MBA from San Francisco State University.