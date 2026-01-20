Mr. Gordon manages, supports, and oversees all fiscal operations and patient-facing administrative services; these included: Analytics & Business Solutions, Business Service, Fiscal, Integrity & Compliance, Learning Resources, Office of Community Care, Privacy, and Systems Improvement.

Mr. Gordon has more than a decade of management and leadership experience with Veterans Health Administration (VHA). He held progressively responsible positions in the agency, which have allowed him to develop a unique understanding of the operations of our health care system. Mr. Gordon joins our leadership team after serving as Interim Deputy Director with SFVAHCS since August of 2022 and formerly as the Director for the SFVAHCS' Office of Community Care. Most recently, Neil Gordon held the position of Interim Health Care System Director of San Francisco VA Health Care System.

Mr. Gordon has a Bachelor of Arts in international development studies and a Master of Business Administration in health care management with a certification in health care compliance. He is also a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives and received recognition awards for his leadership skills and superb results, including the 2019 Federal Employee of the Year Award. His extensive facility knowledge, sound leadership qualities, and commitment to producing results will be valuable assets for SFVAHCS.