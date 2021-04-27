Stephen J. Ruggirello

Prior to this appointment, Mr. Ruggirello served as Chief of Supply Chain Management Service from 2017 to 2019 and distinguished himself by elevating the quality and customer focus of his service.

Prior to joining the San Francisco VA Health Care System, Mr. Ruggirello served as Deputy Chief of Logistics Management Service from 2015 to 2017, Chief of Material Management/Supervisory Inventory Management Specialist from 2011 to 2015, Chief of Warehouse Operations/Warehouse Supervisor from 2009 to 2011, and Property Utilization Specialist in 2009 at the VA Palo Alto Health Care System.



Before joining VA, Mr. Ruggirello served on active duty in the United States Navy from 1984 to 1989 and in the Reserves from 1989 to 1992.

Mr. Ruggirello is an authentic leader that actively encourages creative thinking, collaboration, and accountability in his leadership. He is passionate about serving our Veterans and is committed to the ICARE values (Integrity, Commitment, Advocacy, Respect & Excellence) to deliver world-class, customer-focused, Veteran-centered patient care.