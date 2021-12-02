Primary Care Nurse Practitioner Residency Program

Training

NP residents work as members of an interdisciplinary team in collaboration with internal medicine, pharmacy and psychology residents, social workers, dieticians and other allied health professionals. Teams collaborate to provide excellent care for Veterans using a patient centered approach. Primary care clinics are mentored by NP and MD faculty to facilitate the development of skills in patient-centered and team-based care and communication, clinical reasoning and diagnostic skills, continuous quality improvement, and equity-based and scholarship activities. Specialty placements are a requirement of the program with the option of either longitudinal or rotation-based experiences. A variety of specialty placements are available, and every effort will be made to match the resident with the specialty experience of their choosing.

Primary Care

Nurse Practitioner residents are responsible for a panel of approximately 200 primary care patients with supervision. NP residents work in a patient-centered medical home model (called PACT: Patient-Aligned Care Team within the VA) with a “teamlet” consisting of resident physician practice partners, a registered nurse case manager, licensed vocational nurse, and clerical staff. A pharmacy resident, behavioral health psychology fellow, social work intern or dietetics fellow may also be included in their clinical care team. NP residents conduct routine follow-up, new patient, telephone and video-based care, women’s health, and urgent care visits.

Rotations

Specialty placements are a requirement of the program with the option of either longitudinal or rotation-based experiences. Options may be available in cardiology, dermatology, pulmonology, palliative care, gastroenterology, liver, long-term care, pain, hematology/oncology, emergency department, care for the unhoused, wound care, nephrology, endocrinology, infectious disease.

Requirements

Provide primary care for a panel of approximately 200 patients with mentorship from faculty

Provide urgent care for the primary care clinic

Provide minimal clinic back-up during one or more UCSF academic breaks

Specialty rotations

Interprofessional curriculum and training attendance with fellow NP as well as interprofessional learners

Leadership role on a performance improvement project with an interprofessional trainee team with faculty support

Clinical teaching assignments

Curricular, scholarly, and systems improvement projects in support of the trainee’s goals

Co-precepting NP students with clinical faculty

Sample Curricular Sessions

Clinical Case Conferences

Advanced Relationship-Centered Communication

Differences Matter & Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

Panel Management/Population Health

Qualitive Improvement & Patient Safety

Team Retreats

Group-Based Reflection

Professional & Career Development

Applicants

How to Apply

Be sure to complete all requested information and do not leave questions unanswered. Please complete the checklist and send the completed application electronically to V21SFCPCNPRESIDENCYANDTRAINING@va.gov by Feb. 1, 2022.

Complete the Nurse Practitioner (NP) Primary Care Residency Program Application Packet: