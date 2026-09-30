Primary Care Nurse Practitioner Residency Program

Benefits

Stipend: $100,944 Salary is paid by the VA Office of Academic Affiliations (OAA) and rates may change depending on the current year allocation rate)

A benefits package that includes health insurance, optional dental/vision, and paid vacation, sick leave, and holidays Hiring preference for open positions at any VA on completion of the residency



Apply today!

Application Deadline: February 1, 2027

Residency Start Date: July 1, 2027

Submission: Be sure to complete all requested information and do not leave questions unanswered.

Please complete the checklist and send the completed application electronically to v21sfcpcnpresidencyandtraining@va.gov .

*Please have letters of recommendation emailed directly from the authors

Faculty

Lauren Carrasco MS, AGPCNP-BC

NP Residency Program Director

VA San Francisco health care

Email: Lauren.Carrasco1@va.gov

Claudia Barrera MS, AGPCNP-BC

Program Coordinator, Associate Residency Program Director

VA San Francisco health care

Email: Claudia.barrera@va.gov

Charles Noyes MS, AGPCNP-BC

NP Residency Faculty

VA San Francisco health care

Email: Charles.noyes@va.gov

Anna Strewler MS, AGPCNP-BC

EdPACT Co-Director, NP Residency Faculty

VA San Francisco health care

Email: anna.strewler@va.gov

Sarah Wall MS, FNP-BC

NP Residency Faculty

VA San Francisco health care

Email: sarah.wall2@va.gov