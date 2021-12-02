Primary Care Nurse Practitioner Residency Program
The SFVAHCS Nurse Practitioner Residency Program is one of seven nationwide VA Centers of Excellence in Primary Care Education (CoEPCE) funded by the Office of Academic Affiliations (OAA), known locally as the EdPACT program. The mission of EdPACT is to care for patients and each other with equity and compassion, collaborate interprofessionally, and respond to and teach our learners through relationship-centered workplace learning in primary care. We offer a unique opportunity to strengthen clinical, diagnostic, leadership and scholarship skills as a primary care nurse practitioner.
As a health care system, the San Francisco VA and its training programs strive to support a learning environment that is diverse, inclusive, and equitable for all trainees and staff, including those who identify with one or more groups that are underrepresented in the health professions. We aim to recruit and retain trainees and faculty from diverse backgrounds and to support a learning environment that welcomes, honors, and respects the identities of patients, trainees, faculty, and staff through continuous dedicated training and systems improvement.
Program Pillars
- Equity
- Team-Based Care
- Clinical Excellence
- Learning Climate
- Professional Identity Formation
Training
NP residents work as members of an interdisciplinary team in collaboration with internal medicine, pharmacy and psychology residents, social workers, dieticians and other allied health professionals. Teams collaborate to provide excellent care for Veterans using a patient centered approach. Primary care clinics are mentored by NP and MD faculty to facilitate the development of skills in patient-centered and team-based care and communication, clinical reasoning and diagnostic skills, continuous quality improvement, and equity-based and scholarship activities. Specialty placements are a requirement of the program with the option of either longitudinal or rotation-based experiences. A variety of specialty placements are available, and every effort will be made to match the resident with the specialty experience of their choosing.
Primary Care
Nurse Practitioner residents are responsible for a panel of approximately 200 primary care patients with supervision. NP residents work in a patient-centered medical home model (called PACT: Patient-Aligned Care Team within the VA) with a “teamlet” consisting of resident physician practice partners, a registered nurse case manager, licensed vocational nurse, and clerical staff. A pharmacy resident, behavioral health psychology fellow, social work intern or dietetics fellow may also be included in their clinical care team. NP residents conduct routine follow-up, new patient, telephone and video-based care, women’s health, and urgent care visits.
Rotations
Specialty placements are a requirement of the program with the option of either longitudinal or rotation-based experiences. Options may be available in cardiology, dermatology, pulmonology, palliative care, gastroenterology, liver, long-term care, pain, hematology/oncology, emergency department, care for the unhoused, wound care, nephrology, endocrinology, infectious disease.
Requirements
- Provide primary care for a panel of approximately 200 patients with mentorship from faculty
- Provide urgent care for the primary care clinic
- Provide minimal clinic back-up during one or more UCSF academic breaks
- Specialty rotations
- Interprofessional curriculum and training attendance with fellow NP as well as interprofessional learners
- Leadership role on a performance improvement project with an interprofessional trainee team with faculty support
- Clinical teaching assignments
- Curricular, scholarly, and systems improvement projects in support of the trainee’s goals
- Co-precepting NP students with clinical faculty
Sample Curricular Sessions
- Clinical Case Conferences
- Advanced Relationship-Centered Communication
- Differences Matter & Diversity, Equity & Inclusion
- Panel Management/Population Health
- Qualitive Improvement & Patient Safety
- Team Retreats
- Group-Based Reflection
- Professional & Career Development
Applicants
How to Apply
Be sure to complete all requested information and do not leave questions unanswered. Please complete the checklist and send the completed application electronically to V21SFCPCNPRESIDENCYANDTRAINING@va.gov by Feb. 1, 2022.
Complete the Nurse Practitioner (NP) Primary Care Residency Program Application Packet:
Application Includes:
- Personal Data Information Form
- Application Essay Questions
- Curriculum Vitae/Résumé, including but not limited to:
- Current licensure and certifications
- Education & Awards/Honors
- Work Experience
- Research & Publication
- Leadership Service
- Life Experience/Professional membership
- 3 names and contact information for letters of recommendation (structured form to be filled out by recommender and sent directly to the program)
- One from an academic instructor
- One from a preceptor
- One from an employer/supervisor/co-worker
- Original transcripts from Graduate School(s)
- Signed checklist
Requirements to begin the SFVA Residency Program
- A current unencumbered RN license in a state, territory or commonwealth of the United States or the District
- A current unencumbered NP license and furnishing license, (if applicable in state of licensure), or proof of pending license(s) application(s) from a state board of registered nursing (all Residents must receive state licensure within 90 days of program start date to continue in the program).
- If applicant already holds an NP license, should have a DEA license or proof of pending application by start date
- AANP or ANCC board certification or proof of pending application to sit for board certification (all Residents must receive board certification within 90 days of program start date to continue in the program).
- Current BLS certification
- Graduation from a Family Nurse Practitioner or Adult-Gerontology Nurse Practitioner Primary Care Program 12 months prior to the start of the program
- US Citizen or Naturalized US Citizen
- Proficiency in written and spoken English
- Completion of the following by program start: security/professional background investigation as required by the San Francisco VA, pre-employment health screening, tuberculosis skin testing, up-to-date vaccinations for healthcare workers as recommended by CDC and VA or applicable waiver according to VA policy, possible random drug testing
- Please ensure you have reviewed this checklist to ensure your eligibility: Am I Eligible? Checklist for VA HPTs
Salary and Benefits
Salary competitive with local new NP graduate salaries- FY 21 $91,939
- Salary is paid by the VA Office of Academic Affiliations (OAA) and rates may change depending on the current year allocation rate.
- Health benefits: Information about Federal Employment Benefits can be accessed from the following link: https://www.opm.gov/healthcare-insurance/guide-me/new-prospective-employees/
- These benefits include:
- Government Health Care Medical Plan with optional dental and vision insurance
- 10 paid holidays
- 4 hours of Annual and Sick leave accrued per pay period
- No call or weekend shifts
Faculty
Anna Strewler MS, AGPCNP-BC
EdPACT Co-Director, NP Residency Program Director
VA San Francisco health care
Email: anna.strewler@va.gov
Claudia Barrera MS, AGPCNP-BC
Chief Clinical Officer, Associate Residency Program Director
VA San Francisco health care
Email: Claudia.barrera@va.gov
Charles Noyes MS, AGPCNP-BC
NP Residency Faculty
VA San Francisco health care
Email: Charles.noyes@va.gov
Lauren Yannucci MS, AGPCNP-BC
NP Residency Faculty
VA San Francisco health care
Email: Lauren.yannucci@va.gov