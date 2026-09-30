Primary Care Nurse Practitioner Residency Program
The 12-month post-graduate program provides clinical and academic experience for new graduates transitioning into professional roles as Nurse Practitioners. San Francisco VA Health Care System, in partnership with UCSF, promotes mentorship and fosters a supportive learning environment for providing evidence-based care to our Veteran population. The Primary Care NP Residency is part of an training program called EdPACT which has a mission to care for patients with equity and compassion, collaborate interprofessionally, and respond to and teach through relationship-centered, workplace learning.
Program mission
The mission of the San Francisco VA (SFVA) Nurse Practitioner (NP) Residency programs is to provide a robust one-year post-graduate training period for Primary Care and Mental Health nurse practitioners using Veteran-centric clinical and didactic learning experiences to increase competence and confidence for NP practice. The SFVA NP Residency (NPR) training programs support learners to work in and lead interprofessional teams delivering quality, patient-centered, team-based care to our nation’s Veterans.
The program goals are:
- Practice-based learning and improvement: Advance NP residents’ knowledge, skills, and attitudes in an environment that promotes the analysis of clinical situations, self-reflection, and opportunities for continuous improvement.
- Interpersonal and communication skills: NP residents demonstrate interpersonal and communication skills for effective exchange of information, team-based collaboration, and shared decision making.
- Systems-based practice: Establish and maintain a clinical learning environment that supports NP residents to develop patient care plans that mobilize resources, engage interprofessional teams, and work effectively across the healthcare system.
- Interprofessional collaboration: Prepare NP residents to deliver and optimize collaborative care on interprofessional care teams.
- Personal and professional development: Facilitate NP resident leadership roles on interprofessional care teams and in a collaborative learning environment. Provide an environment that encourages professional development as a nurse practitioner.
- Knowledge for practice: Provide a robust nurse practitioner (NP) residency program that advances recent NP graduates’ skills in evidence-based and patient-centered primary or mental health care to Veterans.
- Patient care: Deepen the preparation of NP residents in the provision of patient-centered care that is guided by patients’ identities, values, beliefs, needs, and preferences.
Expected program outcomes include:
- Program participants will indicate growth in confidence and meet competence expectations as autonomous nurse practitioners by the conclusion of the one-year residency.
- The program aims to retain its Nurse Practitioner Residents within the VHA upon completion of the residency.
- Participating residents will complete a quality improvement project and disseminate their findings by the end of their residency program.
Program structure
- This is a 12-month program
- Residency Curriculum includes:
- Clinical rotations on interprofessional teams
- Learner-selected quality-improvement project
- Didactic sessions frequently occur in conjunction with other UCSF-SFVAHCS resident training programs to promote interprofessional learning as part of the curriculum within EdPACT
- NP residents work in a patient-centered medical home model (called PACT: Patient-Aligned Care Team within the VA) with a “teamlet” consisting of an interdisciplinary clinical care team
- NP residents manage the primary care of approximately 200 patients, conduct routine follow-up, new patient, telephone and video-based care, women’s health, and urgent care visits
- Specialty placements are either longitudinal or rotation-based experiences. Options may be cardiology, dermatology, liver, pain, hematology/oncology, emergency department, endocrinology, infectious disease, and rheumatology
- Primary care clinics are mentored by NP and MD faculty to facilitate the development of skills in patient-centered and team-based care and communication, clinical reasoning and diagnostic skills, continuous quality improvement, and scholarship activities
- Co-precepting NP students with clinical faculty
- Upon successful completion of the residency a certificate is awarded.
- Candidates who successfully complete the residency training program will be given the opportunity to apply for available vacancies at the SFVAHCS
Applicant qualifications
- Must be a U.S. Citizen or naturalized U.S. Citizen
- Must have graduated from an advanced practice Adult-Gerontology Primary Care NP or Family NP program within the 12 months preceding the residency start date
- The residency must be your first position serving as an NP in the same specialty as the program’s focus
- ANCC or AANP board exam completion prior to program start*
- Have current, full, active, and unrestricted registration as a Registered Nurse in a State, Territory or Commonwealth (i.e., Puerto Rico) of the United States, or the District of Columbia, before program start
- Nurse practitioner state licensure with prescriptive/furnishing license and DEA number must be obtained prior to program start*
- Current BLS certification
- Proficient in written and spoken English
- Completion of the following by program start: security/professional background investigation as required by San Francisco VA, pre-employment health screening, tuberculosis skin testing, up-to-date vaccinations for healthcare workers as recommended by CDC and VA or applicable waiver according to VA policy, possible random drug testing
- *If you are unable to meet this deadline due to your graduate program completion date, please indicate on your application. Licensure and certification deadline extension/waiver may be possible.
Application requirements
- Curriculum vitae
- Graduate school transcripts
- Application Packet which includes:
- Personal Data Information
- Signed Eligibility Checklist
- Three (3) letters of recommendation (structured form to be filled out by recommender) submitted directly from letter authors. Please do not submit more than three letters.
- One from a faculty member of your graduate program
- One from a clinical preceptor
- One from an employer/supervisor/coworker that can speak to your abilities as an advanced practice provider
Benefits
- Stipend: $100,944
- Salary is paid by the VA Office of Academic Affiliations (OAA) and rates may change depending on the current year allocation rate)
- A benefits package that includes health insurance, optional dental/vision, and paid vacation, sick leave, and holidays
- Hiring preference for open positions at any VA on completion of the residency
Apply today!
Application Deadline: February 1, 2027
Residency Start Date: July 1, 2027
Submission: Be sure to complete all requested information and do not leave questions unanswered.
Please complete the checklist and send the completed application electronically to v21sfcpcnpresidencyandtraining@va.gov .
*Please have letters of recommendation emailed directly from the authors
Faculty
Lauren Carrasco MS, AGPCNP-BC
NP Residency Program Director
VA San Francisco health care
Email: Lauren.Carrasco1@va.gov
Claudia Barrera MS, AGPCNP-BC
Program Coordinator, Associate Residency Program Director
VA San Francisco health care
Email: Claudia.barrera@va.gov
Charles Noyes MS, AGPCNP-BC
NP Residency Faculty
VA San Francisco health care
Email: Charles.noyes@va.gov
Anna Strewler MS, AGPCNP-BC
EdPACT Co-Director, NP Residency Faculty
VA San Francisco health care
Email: anna.strewler@va.gov
Sarah Wall MS, FNP-BC
NP Residency Faculty
VA San Francisco health care
Email: sarah.wall2@va.gov