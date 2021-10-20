Pharmacy Residency Programs

The PGY1 Pharmacy Residency (NMS Code 188313)

The PGY1 Pharmacy Residency offers a flexible program which provides a concentrated clinical, teaching, and administrative experience with experienced, individualized preceptorship. Required clinical rotations include Acute Care (Internal Medicine, Critical Care or Surgical specialty), and Ambulatory Care. The resident will also gain experience in other required learning experiences such as: Introduction to Medication Safety; Inpatient Operations; Formulary Management, Teaching Certificate, and Chief Resident/Pharmacy Administration. Elective rotations are available for Infectious Diseases; Inpatient Anticoagulation; Pain Management; Oncology, Advanced Internal Medicine, Medication Safety, Pharmacy Administration, and Geriatrics/Long Term Care. Residents may precept UCSF and UOP IPPE and APPE students. Other responsibilities include: Emergency Medical Response (code blue and acute stroke) participation; and completion of a quality improvement or research project which is presented at the Western States Conference for Pharmacy Residents, Fellows and Preceptors. All PGY1 residents actively participate in the Education in Patient Aligned Care Team (EdPACT) program, which promotes a patient-centered, interprofessional teaming environment.

The PGY1 Pharmacy Residency with Geriatrics Electives (NMS Code 188322)

One position is reserved each year for residents who desire more experience in the geriatric setting. Residents choosing to focus electives in geriatrics will complete the same core required rotations as other PGY1 pharmacy residents at the San Francisco VA Health Care System, but will also complete 12 weeks of geriatric rotations, in lieu of other elective rotations. Applicants must apply separately to this program using the NMS code listed above.

Possible geriatric rotations include:

Geriatrics Clinic

Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorder Clinic

Home Based Primary Care

Long Term Care

Palliative Care

The PGY1 Pharmacy Residency with Ambulatory Care Electives (NMS Code 188321)

Two positions are reserved each year for residents who desire more experience in the ambulatory care setting. Residents choosing to focus electives in ambulatory care will complete the same core required rotations as other PGY1 pharmacy residents at the San Francisco VA Health Care System, but will also complete a 12-week longitudinal experience in additional ambulatory care clinics, in lieu of other elective rotations. Applicants must apply separately to this program using the NMS code listed above.

Possible ambulatory care clinics include: