Pharmacy Residency Programs
The San Francisco VA Health Care System (SFVAHCS) provides residents with the opportunity to practice in innovative and progressive pharmacy services. Our long-standing Post-Graduate Year One (PGY1) and Post-Graduate Year Two (PGY2) pharmacy residency programs blend aspects of clinical pharmacy services, teaching, administration, research, pharmacoeconomics, and operations.
PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Program
The Pharmacy Service offers three PGY1 pharmacy residencies:
- PGY1 Pharmacy Residency
- PGY1 Pharmacy Residency with Geriatrics Electives
- PGY1 Pharmacy Residency with Ambulatory Care Electives
Learn more about each program below and view the PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Program FAQ below
The PGY1 Pharmacy Residency (NMS Code 188313)
The PGY1 Pharmacy Residency offers a flexible program which provides a concentrated clinical, teaching, and administrative experience with experienced, individualized preceptorship. Required clinical rotations include Acute Care (Internal Medicine, Critical Care or Surgical specialty), and Ambulatory Care. The resident will also gain experience in other required learning experiences such as: Introduction to Medication Safety; Inpatient Operations; Formulary Management, Teaching Certificate, and Chief Resident/Pharmacy Administration. Elective rotations are available for Infectious Diseases; Inpatient Anticoagulation; Pain Management; Oncology, Advanced Internal Medicine, Medication Safety, Pharmacy Administration, and Geriatrics/Long Term Care. Residents may precept UCSF and UOP IPPE and APPE students. Other responsibilities include: Emergency Medical Response (code blue and acute stroke) participation; and completion of a quality improvement or research project which is presented at the Western States Conference for Pharmacy Residents, Fellows and Preceptors. All PGY1 residents actively participate in the Education in Patient Aligned Care Team (EdPACT) program, which promotes a patient-centered, interprofessional teaming environment.
The PGY1 Pharmacy Residency with Geriatrics Electives (NMS Code 188322)
One position is reserved each year for residents who desire more experience in the geriatric setting. Residents choosing to focus electives in geriatrics will complete the same core required rotations as other PGY1 pharmacy residents at the San Francisco VA Health Care System, but will also complete 12 weeks of geriatric rotations, in lieu of other elective rotations. Applicants must apply separately to this program using the NMS code listed above.
Possible geriatric rotations include:
- Geriatrics Clinic
- Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorder Clinic
- Home Based Primary Care
- Long Term Care
- Palliative Care
The PGY1 Pharmacy Residency with Ambulatory Care Electives (NMS Code 188321)
Two positions are reserved each year for residents who desire more experience in the ambulatory care setting. Residents choosing to focus electives in ambulatory care will complete the same core required rotations as other PGY1 pharmacy residents at the San Francisco VA Health Care System, but will also complete a 12-week longitudinal experience in additional ambulatory care clinics, in lieu of other elective rotations. Applicants must apply separately to this program using the NMS code listed above.
Possible ambulatory care clinics include:
- Liver Clinic
- Infectious Clinic
- Home Based Primary Care
- Geriatrics Clinic
- Pain Management Clinic
- Epilepsy Clinic
- Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorder Clinic
- Substance Use Disorder Clinic
- Anticoagulation Clinic
Contact Information for the PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Programs:
Sharya Bourdet Pharm.D., BCPS
PGY1 Residency Director
VA San Francisco health care
Email: sharya.bourdet@va.gov
PGY2 Pain Management & Palliative Care Residency Program
Program Purpose
Post-graduate year two (PGY2) pharmacy residency programs build on Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm.D.) education and PGY1 pharmacy residency programs to contribute to the development of clinical pharmacists in specialized areas of practice. PGY2 residencies provide residents with opportunities to function independently as practitioners by conceptualizing and integrating accumulated experience and knowledge and incorporating both into the provision of patient care or other advanced practice settings. Residents who successfully complete an accredited PGY2 pharmacy residency are prepared for advanced patient care, academic, or other specialized positions, along with board certification, if available.
Program Goals and Objectives
1. Develop clinical skills necessary to provide safe and effective pain management
2. Demonstrate effective verbal and written communication skills
3. Effectively integrate with interdisciplinary teams to influence positive outcomes in patient care
4. Develop leadership and management skills
5. Provide education to patients, caregivers and other health care professionals
6. Conduct quality improvement study and/or medication use evaluation to improve medication use processes
Program Description
The PGY2 Pain Management and Palliative Care Pharmacy Residency at the San Francisco VA Health Care System is a one-year specialty residency designed to prepare a pharmacist to practice as a pain management and/or palliative care Clinical Pharmacy Specialist. The program is designed in accordance with the American Society of Health-System Pharmacist (ASHP) required competency areas, goals, and objectives for PGY2 Pain Management & Palliative Care Pharmacy Residencies. Direct patient care experiences, case-based application, and elective experiences are designed to involve the resident in a variety of content areas: acute pain management, chronic pain management, psychiatric disorders, palliative care, hospice, interventional medicine, and integrative medicine.
Required Rotations
- Orientation
- Chronic Pain Clinic
- Integrated Pain Team
- Perioperative Pain Clinic
- Acute Pain
- Hospice
- Palliative Care
- Substance Use Disorder Clinic
- Home-Based Primary Care & Movement Disorders
Longitudinal Rotations
- Residency Project
- Opioid Safety Initiative Committee
- Teaching Certificate
Elective Rotations
- Oncology
- Practice Management
- Repeat of core rotation, with advanced practice
Application Requirements
- United States citizen
- Earned Doctor of Pharmacy from accredited college of pharmacy
- Graduate of an ASHP-accredited PGY1 residency program
- Must submit application materials through PhORCAS
Application Materials Required
- Letter of intent
- Curriculum Vitae
- Official college of pharmacy transcript
- Three (3) letters of recommendation using standard template in PhORCAS (no longer requiring formal letters of recommendation)
Benefits
- Competitive stipend
- 11 federal holidays per year
- Health/dental/vision insurance
- 13 vacation and 13 sick days (accrued)
View our PGY2 residency program brochure below:
To learn more, view the SFVAHCS PGY2 Pain Management & Palliative Care Pharmacy Residency Program FAQ below:
Contact Information for the PGY2 Pain Management & Palliative Care Pharmacy Residency Program:
Sara Jacobs Librodo Pharm.D., BCPS, CPE
PGY2 Residency Program Director
VA San Francisco health care
Email: sara.librodo@va.gov
*Note: This residency site agrees that no person at this site will solicit, accept, or use any ranking-related information from any residency applicant.