Pharmacy Residency Programs
San Francisco VA Health Care System (SFVAHCS) provides residents with the opportunity to practice in innovative and progressive pharmacy services. Our long-standing Post-Graduate Year One (PGY1) and Post-Graduate Year Two (PGY2) pharmacy residency programs blend aspects of clinical pharmacy services, teaching, administration, research, pharmacoeconomics, and operations.
PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Program
The Pharmacy Service offers three PGY1 pharmacy residencies:
- PGY1 Pharmacy Residency
- PGY1 Pharmacy Residency with Geriatrics Electives
- PGY1 Pharmacy Residency with Ambulatory Care Electives
Learn more about each program below and view the PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Program FAQ below
The PGY1 Pharmacy Residency (NMS Code 188313)
The PGY1 Pharmacy Residency offers a flexible program which provides a concentrated clinical, teaching, and administrative experience with experienced, individualized preceptorship. Residents are required to complete a quality improvement project in conjunction with Lean Yellow Belt Certification, which is presented at the Western States Conference for Pharmacy Residents, Fellows and Preceptors. All PGY1 residents actively participate in the Education in Patient Aligned Care Team (EdPACT) program, which promotes a patient-centered, interprofessional teaming environment.
Four positions are reserved each year for residents who desire experience in a variety of acute care and ambulatory care clinical settings. At least one of three 6-week elective rotations is required to be in a clinical, team-based acute care setting: Infectious Disease Consult Service, Advanced Medicine, Critical Care, or Surgery.
Required rotations include:
- Foundations in Practice (FIP): Orientation/Training
- Internal Medicine
- Introduction to Medication Safety – VA ADERS & ISMP
- Inpatient Operations (Unit Dose, Discharge and IV Additives)
- Formulary Management
- PGY1 Teaching Certificate
- Chief Resident
- PACT Clinic
- Residency Project
- Conference Presentation
Required longitudinal rotations include:
- Drug Regimen Review
- EdPACT
- Inpatient and Discharge Pharmacy Staffing
Elective rotations include:
- Advanced Medicine
- Advanced PACT
- Anticoagulation Clinic
- Critical Care
- Emergency Medical Team/Simulation - Code Blue & Acute Stroke
- Geriatric Medicine (CLC)
- Geriatric and Neurology Clinics
- Harm Reduction and Syringe Services Program
- Hepatology and Infectious Diseases (Outpatient)
- Home Based Primary Care
- Hospice and Palliative Care
- Infections Disease Consult Service and Antibiotic Stewardship
- Infectious Diseases Clinic
- Inpatient Anticoagulation Consult Service
- Liver Clinic
- Medication Safety
- Oncology (Infusion Center and Inpatient Consult Service)
- PACT (Layered Learning)
- Pain Management
- Pharmacy Administration
- Mental Health and Substance Use Disorder Clinics
- Surgery
The PGY1 Pharmacy Residency with Geriatrics Electives (NMS Code 188322)
One position is reserved each year for residents who desire more experience in the geriatric setting. Residents choosing to focus electives in geriatrics will complete the same core required rotations as other PGY1 pharmacy residents at San Francisco VA Health Care System, but will also complete 12 weeks of geriatric rotations, in lieu of other elective rotations. Applicants must apply separately to this program using the NMS code listed above.
Geriatric rotations include:
- Geriatric Medicine (CLC)
- Geriatrics and Neurology Clinics
- Home Based Primary Care
- Hospice & Palliative Care
- Epilepsy Clinic
The PGY1 Pharmacy Residency with Ambulatory Care Electives (NMS Code 188321)
Two positions are reserved each year for residents who desire more experience in the ambulatory care setting. Residents choosing to focus electives in ambulatory care will complete the same core required rotations as other PGY1 pharmacy residents at San Francisco VA Health Care System, but will also complete a 12-week longitudinal experience in additional ambulatory care clinics, in lieu of other elective rotations. Applicants must apply separately to this program using the NMS code listed above.
Possible ambulatory care clinics include:
- Liver Clinic
- Infectious Diseases Clinic
- Home Based Primary Care
- Geriatrics and Neurology Clinics
- Pain Management
- Mental Health and Substance Use Disorder Clinics
- Anticoagulation Clinic
PGY1 Staffing Requirements
- 1st half of the year:
- One 8 hour weekend shift (Saturday or Sunday) every 3 weekends
- One 3.5 hour evening shift every 7 weekdays
- 2nd half of the year:
- Two 8 hour weekend shifts (Saturday and Sunday) every 3 weekends
- One non-major holiday during the residency year
- Two 8 hour shifts in late December
Contact Information for the PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Programs:
Sara Librodo, Pharm.D., BCPS, BCPMP
PGY1 Residency Program Director
Email: sara.librodo@va.gov
Paul Librodo, Pharm.D., BCPS
PGY1 Residency Program Coordinator
Email: paul.librodo@va.gov
PGY2 Pain Management and Palliative Care Residency Program
Program Goals and Objectives
1. Develop clinical skills necessary to provide safe and effective pain management
2. Demonstrate effective verbal and written communication skills
3. Effectively integrate with interdisciplinary teams to influence positive outcomes in patient care
4. Develop leadership and management skills
5. Provide education to patients, caregivers and other health care professionals
6. Conduct quality improvement study and/or medication use evaluation to improve medication use processes
Program Philosophy
The San Francisco VA Health Care System PGY2 Pain Management and Palliative Care Residency program focuses on developing knowledge, skills, and abilities necessary to confidently provide safe and comprehensive pain management and palliative care pharmacotherapy management for patients as an integral member of an interdisciplinary team. The resident will build on the clinical skills and knowledge acquired after completing an ASHP-accredited PGY1 Pharmacy residency program.
Required Rotations
- Orientation
- Chronic Pain Clinic
- Integrated Pain Team
- Acute and Perioperative Pain
- Inpatient Hospice and Palliative Care
- Mental Health and Substance Use Disorder Clinics
- Home-Based Primary Care, Headache, and Movement Disorder Clinics
Longitudinal Rotations
- Residency Project
- Pain Management, Opioid Safety and Prescription Drug Monitoring Program (PMOP) Committee
- Teaching Certificate
- Practice Management
- Intensive Pain Rehabilitation Program
- Palliative Care Clinic
Elective Rotations
- Harm Reduction and Syringe Services Program
- Oncology
- Pharmacy Administration
- Repeat of core rotation, with advanced practice
Application Requirements
- United States citizen
- Earned Doctor of Pharmacy from accredited college of pharmacy
- Graduate of an ASHP-accredited (or candidate status) PGY1 residency program
- Must submit application materials through PhORCAS
Application Materials Required
- Letter of intent which should address:
1. What interests you in pursuing pain management and palliative care specialty?
2. Why you are interested in this program?
3. How do expect this program to help you achieve your short-term and long-term goals?
4. A significant challenge that you encountered in your academic, personal, or professional career to date.
- Curriculum Vitae
- Official college of pharmacy transcripts
- Three (3) letters of recommendation using standard template in PhORCAS (no longer requiring formal letters of recommendation)
Benefits
- Competitive stipend
- 11 federal holidays per year
- Health/dental/vision insurance
- 13 vacation and 13 sick days (accrued)
View our PGY2 residency program brochure below:
View our PGY2 residency program brochure below:
Contact Information for the PGY2 Pain Management & Palliative Care Pharmacy Residency Program:
Sara Librodo, Pharm.D., BCPS, BCPMP
PGY2 Pain Management & Palliative Care Pharmacy Residency Program Director
Email: sara.librodo@va.gov
*Note: This residency site agrees that no person at this site will solicit, accept, or use any ranking-related information from any residency applicant.