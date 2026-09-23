Pharmacy Residency Programs

The PGY1 Pharmacy Residency (NMS Code 188313)

The PGY1 Pharmacy Residency offers a flexible program which provides a concentrated clinical, teaching, and administrative experience with experienced, individualized preceptorship. Residents are required to complete a quality improvement project in conjunction with Lean Yellow Belt Certification, which is presented at the Western States Conference for Pharmacy Residents, Fellows and Preceptors. All PGY1 residents actively participate in the Education in Patient Aligned Care Team (EdPACT) program, which promotes a patient-centered, interprofessional teaming environment.

Four positions are reserved each year for residents who desire experience in a variety of acute care and ambulatory care clinical settings. At least one of three 6-week elective rotations is required to be in a clinical, team-based acute care setting: Infectious Disease Consult Service, Advanced Medicine, Critical Care, or Surgery.

Required rotations include:

Foundations in Practice (FIP): Orientation/Training

Internal Medicine

Introduction to Medication Safety – VA ADERS & ISMP

Inpatient Operations (Unit Dose, Discharge and IV Additives)

Formulary Management

PGY1 Teaching Certificate

Chief Resident

PACT Clinic

Residency Project

Conference Presentation

Required longitudinal rotations include:

Drug Regimen Review

EdPACT

Inpatient and Discharge Pharmacy Staffing

Elective rotations include:

Advanced Medicine

Advanced PACT

Anticoagulation Clinic

Critical Care

Emergency Medical Team/Simulation - Code Blue & Acute Stroke

Geriatric Medicine (CLC)

Geriatric and Neurology Clinics

Harm Reduction and Syringe Services Program

Hepatology and Infectious Diseases (Outpatient)

Home Based Primary Care

Hospice and Palliative Care

Infections Disease Consult Service and Antibiotic Stewardship

Infectious Diseases Clinic

Inpatient Anticoagulation Consult Service

Liver Clinic

Medication Safety

Oncology (Infusion Center and Inpatient Consult Service)

PACT (Layered Learning)

Pain Management

Pharmacy Administration

Mental Health and Substance Use Disorder Clinics

Surgery

The PGY1 Pharmacy Residency with Geriatrics Electives (NMS Code 188322)

One position is reserved each year for residents who desire more experience in the geriatric setting. Residents choosing to focus electives in geriatrics will complete the same core required rotations as other PGY1 pharmacy residents at San Francisco VA Health Care System, but will also complete 12 weeks of geriatric rotations, in lieu of other elective rotations. Applicants must apply separately to this program using the NMS code listed above.

Geriatric rotations include:

Geriatric Medicine (CLC)

Geriatrics and Neurology Clinics

Home Based Primary Care

Hospice & Palliative Care

Epilepsy Clinic

The PGY1 Pharmacy Residency with Ambulatory Care Electives (NMS Code 188321)

Two positions are reserved each year for residents who desire more experience in the ambulatory care setting. Residents choosing to focus electives in ambulatory care will complete the same core required rotations as other PGY1 pharmacy residents at San Francisco VA Health Care System, but will also complete a 12-week longitudinal experience in additional ambulatory care clinics, in lieu of other elective rotations. Applicants must apply separately to this program using the NMS code listed above.

Possible ambulatory care clinics include:

Liver Clinic

Infectious Diseases Clinic

Home Based Primary Care

Geriatrics and Neurology Clinics

Pain Management

Mental Health and Substance Use Disorder Clinics

Anticoagulation Clinic

PGY1 Staffing Requirements