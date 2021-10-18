Post Baccalaureate Registered Nurse Residency Program (PB-RNR)

About the PB-RNR

Throughout the PB-RNR the nurse resident is supported with 100% protected time to master the complexities of providing care as an advanced beginner to a competent care provider.1 The curriculum is guided by the Novice to Expert theoretical model2 and based on the accreditation standards set forth by the CCNE Entry-to-Practice Nurse Residency Program.3 The PB-RNR curriculum consists of a comprehensive clinical and didactic training program within the SFVAMC including: 1) precepted clinical experiences in ambulatory, acute, specialty, and leadership rotations, 2) engaging and interactive didactic learning experiences, 3) interprofessional collaboration, and 4) professional role socialization through specialized training in areas like evidence based practice, quality improvement, and leadership.

During the one-year PB-RNR, residents have the unique opportunity to provide care to veterans throughout the SFVAMC health care system in a four-part clinical rotation experience. In the first rotation, PB-RNR residents will work with veterans seeking services at Community Based Outreach clinics around the San Francisco Bay area and in ambulatory care clinics like dialysis, cardiology, and women’s health. Additionally, nurse residents will care for veterans in the long-term Community Living Center. Next, PB-RNR residents will have an extensive rotation in the hospital setting caring for veterans in medical/surgical and specialty care areas like hematology, oncology, telemetry, post-surgical, post-anesthesia and surgical care, emergency medicine, and critical care. In the final rotation, the PB-RNR resident will work with leaders at the unit and executive level to gain knowledge and experience from the health system perspective. Upon completion of the one-year PB-RNR the nurse resident will have expansive knowledge and skills from an intra and interprofessional perspective making them highly sought for full time positions in a variety of locations within the SFVAMC.

Nurse Resident Qualifications

Be a graduate of baccalaureate or master's level entry to practice program with a 3.0 or higher from an accredited school of nursing by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE) or the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN).

Possess a current, full, active, and unrestricted registration as a graduate professional nurse in a state, commonwealth or territory of the United States, or the District of Columbia, prior to the start of the PB-RNR program.

Be a citizen of the United States.

Be serving in his or her first Registered Nurse role.

Be a recent graduate within the past 12 months.

Provide proof of current immunizations.

Pass the VA pre-employment medical exam/drug testing

Upon Selection to the PB-RNR the resident will receive:

12-month stipend in the amount of $68,174

Health insurance

Accrued annual and sick paid leave

Paid Federal Holidays off

Application Process (Next PB-RNR Cohort will open in May 2022)

To apply to the San Francisco VA PB-RNR program you will need the following:

Cover letter to include your interest in the residency program Resume not to exceed two pages VA Application Form 10-2850D (link https://www.va.gov/vaforms/medical/pdf/vha-10-2850d-fill.pdf) (Application for Health Trainees) Three letters of recommendation written on official letterhead (1) from a nursing school faculty (1) from a clinical faculty and (1) from a current or previous work manager School transcripts (may be unofficial) If you are a Veteran, Form DD 214

Any Questions?



Contact Christina Kiger, PhD, RN, at Christina.kiger@va.gov or by calling 415-221-4810 ext. 22487