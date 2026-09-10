Post Baccalaureate Registered Nurse Residency Program (PB-RNR)
The Post Baccalaureate RN Residency Program (PB-RNR) is a nationally funded training program through the Office of Academic Affiliations (OAA). The mission of the San Francisco VA PB-RNR is to provide a one-year transition to practice training program for post baccalaureate registered nurses supporting role socialization through robust, Veteran-centric clinical and didactic learning experiences. The PB-RNR offers new nurses the opportunity to gain confidence and competence through enhancing the knowledge, skills, and attitudes necessary to care for our nation’s Veterans.
About the PB-RNR
Throughout the one-year PB-RNR program, the nurse resident receives support through 100% protected learning time to master the complexities of providing nursing care as an advanced beginner to a competent care provider. The design of our robust Veteran-centric curriculum uses the 2021 CCNE Standards for Accreditation of Entry-to-Practice Nurse Residency Programs and consists of a comprehensive four-part clinical rotation and didactic training program. Residents participate in precepted clinical rotations in ambulatory, acute, and specialty care areas and conclude the program with leadership development training. Nurse residents participate in engaging and interactive didactic learning experiences, specialized training opportunities, inter-professional collaboration, and professional role socialization in areas like evidence-based practice, quality improvement, and early career development. Upon completion of the one-year PB-RNR, nurse residents are eligible for hire in a variety of locations within San Francisco VA Health Care System.
The PB-RNR program at San Francisco VA Health Care System is accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (www.ccneaccreditation.org)
PB-RNR Program Objectives
At the conclusion of the Post-Baccalaureate Registered Nurse Residency Program, the participant will be able to:
- Demonstrate enhanced confidence and competence from entry-level, advanced beginner nurse to competent, autonomous professional nurse through a one-year, Veteran-centric PB-RNR
- Apply the knowledge, skills, and attitudes necessary to provide effective decision-making skills and sound clinical judgment for the care of Veterans
- Use effective communication and collaboration skills with nursing and inter-professional teams to ensure quality and safety in the care of Veterans
- Apply research and develop evidence-based practice standards to support quality and safety in the care of Veterans
- Demonstrate professional role socialization as a member of the health care team through the one-year PB-RNR
- Apply clinical leadership skills in the care of Veterans
- Create an individual nursing career plan promoting lifelong learning and a commitment to professional nursing practice
Nurse Resident Qualifications
- Be a graduate of baccalaureate or master's level entry to practice program with a 3.0 or higher from an accredited school of nursing by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE) or the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN)
- Possess a current, full, active, and unrestricted registration as a graduate professional nurse in a state, commonwealth, or territory of the United States, or the District of Columbia, prior to the start of the PB-RNR program
- Be a citizen of the United States
- Be serving in their first registered nurse role
- Be a recent graduate within the past 12 months
- Provide proof of current immunizations
- Pass the VA pre-employment medical exam/drug testing
Upon Selection to the PB-RNR the resident will receive:
- 12-month stipend in the amount of $73,640
- Health insurance
- Accrued annual and sick paid leave
- Paid federal holidays off
Application process
Thank you for your interest in the PB‑RNR program! At this time, we offer only 1 cohort per year. Please continue to check our website for updates. The tentative dates for the next application cycle are listed below:
Next application period: May/June 2027
Tentative program start date: October 2027
Required Documents
To apply to the San Francisco VA Post Baccalaureate RN Residency (PB-RNR) Program, you will need the following documents:
- Cover Letter – Include your interest in the residency program
- Resume – Not to exceed two pages
- Two Letters of Recommendation – Addressed to the PB-RNR Program and written on official letterhead:
- (1) from a nursing school faculty or clinical instructor
- (1) from a current or previous work manager
- School Transcripts – May be unofficial
For questions, please reach out to: vhasfcsfvanewgradrnresidencyprograms@va.gov
Reference:
- VA OAA Nurse Residency Expansion Initiative Program Announcement. Dept. of Veterans Affairs. Office of Academic Affiliations. 2021. 1-11.
- Benner, P. From novice to expert. "The American Journal of Nursing." 1982; 82(3) 402-407.
- Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education. Standards for accreditation of entry-to-practice nurse residency programs. https://www.aacnnursing.org/CCNE-Accreditation/Accreditation-Resources/Standards-Procedures-Guidelines. Amended 2015.