Post Baccalaureate Registered Nurse Residency Program (PB-RNR)

Application process

Thank you for your interest in the PB‑RNR program! At this time, we offer only 1 cohort per year. Please continue to check our website for updates. The tentative dates for the next application cycle are listed below:

Next application period: May/June 2027

Tentative program start date: October 2027

Required Documents

To apply to the San Francisco VA Post Baccalaureate RN Residency (PB-RNR) Program, you will need the following documents:

Cover Letter – Include your interest in the residency program

– Include your interest in the residency program Resume – Not to exceed two pages

– Not to exceed two pages Two Letters of Recommendation – Addressed to the PB-RNR Program and written on official letterhead:

– Addressed to the PB-RNR Program and written on official letterhead: (1) from a nursing school faculty or clinical instructor

(1) from a current or previous work manager

School Transcripts – May be unofficial

For questions, please reach out to: vhasfcsfvanewgradrnresidencyprograms@va.gov