Psychiatric-Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Residency Program
This 12-month post-graduate program provides clinical and academic experience for new graduates transitioning into professional roles as PMHNP’s. The San Francisco VA Healthcare System, with academic partnership from UCSF, promotes mentorship and fosters a supportive interprofessional learning environment for providing evidence-based care to our Veteran population.
Program Structure
- This is a 12 month program
- Residency Curriculum includes:
- Clinical rotations on interprofessional teams
- Integrated and parallel didactic sessions
- Learner-selected quality-improvement project
- Didactic sessions frequently occur in conjunction with other UCSF-SFVAHCS resident training programs to promote interprofessional learning
- Core clinical rotations include longitudinal learning experiences in general outpatient psychiatry, addiction and recovery treatment, PTSD, and women's health
- Block clinical rotations include the psychiatric emergency service, community mental health, TMS, and psychotherapy groups
- Residents are assigned a faculty mentor and advanced practice nurse preceptors during clinical care rotations to serve as resources and provide support as they transition to performing as autonomous PMHNPs
- Upon successful completion of the residency a certificate is awarded
- Candidates who successfully complete the residency training program will be given the
opportunity to apply for available vacancies at the SFVAHCS
Applicant Qualifications
- Must be a U.S. Citizen
- Must have graduated from an advanced practice psychiatric nursing program within the 12 months preceding the residency start date
- Credentialing as a PMHNP or eligible for ANCC board exam completion within 90 days of employment
- Licensure: Current, full, active, and unrestricted registration as a Registered Nurse in a State, Territory or Commonwealth (i.e., Puerto Rico) of the United States, or the District
- Nurse practitioner state licensure with prescriptive/furnishing license and DEA number must be obtained within 90 days of program state date
- Proficient in written and spoken English
- Pass a background/security investigation as required by the San Francisco VA Health Care System
- Pass pre-trainee physical examination
- Random drug testing may be required
Application Requirements
- Curriculum vitae
- Graduate school transcripts
- Personal Statement:
- What experiences (personal, professional, educational and/or clinical) informed your choice of advance practice psychiatric-mental health nursing as a profession?
- What are your goals and aspirations for this specific residency program, and how do they fit with your early and long-term career plans as a PMHNP? [Maximum: two (2) pages]
- Discuss your interest in working with Veterans in the SFVAHCS. Maximum: one (1) page.
- Three (3) letters of recommendation (one must be from faculty member or graduate program) submitted directly from letter authors
Benefits
- Stipend: $91, 936
- A comprehensive benefits package that includes, in part, paid vacation, sick leave, holidays and health benefits
- Hiring preference for open positions at any VA on completion of the residency
Apply Today!
Application Deadline: February 1, 2022
Residency Start Date: July 1, 2022
Submission: Please send CV, cover letter, personal statements, an unofficial transcript with sensitive information redacted, and an application for Health Professions Trainees VA form 10-2850D (with social security number omitted) COMBINED INTO ONE PDF, via email to v21sfcpmhnpresidencyandtraining@va.gov
Residency Program Directors: Gabrielle Jacobs, PMHNP-BC and Shauna King Hollis, PMHNP-BC
*Please have letters of recommendation emailed directly from the authors