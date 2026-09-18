Psychiatric-Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Residency Program

Program mission

The mission of the San Francisco VA (SFVA) Nurse Practitioner (NP) Residency programs is to provide a robust one-year post-graduate training period for Primary Care and Mental Health nurse practitioners using Veteran-centric clinical and didactic learning experiences to increase competence and confidence for NP practice. The SFVA NP Residency (NPR) training programs support learners to work in and lead interprofessional teams delivering quality, patient-centered, team-based care to our nation’s Veterans.

The program goals are:

Practice-based learning and improvement: Advance NP residents’ knowledge, skills, and attitudes in an environment that promotes the analysis of clinical situations, self-reflection, and opportunities for continuous improvement.

Advance NP residents’ knowledge, skills, and attitudes in an environment that promotes the analysis of clinical situations, self-reflection, and opportunities for continuous improvement. Interpersonal and communication skills: NP residents demonstrate interpersonal and communication skills for effective exchange of information, team-based collaboration, and shared decision making.

NP residents demonstrate interpersonal and communication skills for effective exchange of information, team-based collaboration, and shared decision making. Systems-based practice: Establish and maintain a clinical learning environment that supports NP residents to develop patient care plans that mobilize resources, engage interprofessional teams, and work effectively across the healthcare system.

Establish and maintain a clinical learning environment that supports NP residents to develop patient care plans that mobilize resources, engage interprofessional teams, and work effectively across the healthcare system. Interprofessional collaboration: Prepare NP residents to deliver and optimize collaborative care on interprofessional care teams.

Prepare NP residents to deliver and optimize collaborative care on interprofessional care teams. Personal and professional development: Facilitate NP resident leadership roles on interprofessional care teams and in a collaborative learning environment. Provide an environment that encourages professional development as a nurse practitioner.

Facilitate NP resident leadership roles on interprofessional care teams and in a collaborative learning environment. Provide an environment that encourages professional development as a nurse practitioner. Knowledge for practice: Provide a robust nurse practitioner (NP) residency program that advances recent NP graduates’ skills in evidence-based and patient-centered primary or mental health care to Veterans.

Provide a robust nurse practitioner (NP) residency program that advances recent NP graduates’ skills in evidence-based and patient-centered primary or mental health care to Veterans. Patient care: Deepen the preparation of NP residents in the provision of patient-centered care that is guided by patients’ identities, values, beliefs, needs, and preferences.

Expected program outcomes include:

Program participants will indicate growth in confidence and meet competence expectations as autonomous nurse practitioners by the conclusion of the one-year residency

The program aims to retain its Nurse Practitioner Residents within the VHA upon completion of the residency

Participating residents will complete a quality improvement project and disseminate their findings by the end of their residency program

Program structure

This is a 12-month program

Residency curriculum includes:

Clinical rotations on interprofessional teams

Learner-selected quality-improvement project

Didactic sessions frequently occur in conjunction with other UCSF-SFVAHCS resident training programs to promote interprofessional learning

Core clinical rotations include longitudinal learning experiences in general outpatient psychiatry, addiction and recovery treatment, PTSD, and women's health

Block clinical rotations include, but are not limited to, psychiatric emergency service, community mental health, addiction psychiatry, and psychotherapy groups

Residents are assigned a faculty mentor and advanced practice nurse preceptors during clinical care rotations to serve as resources and provide support as they transition to performing as autonomous PMHNPs

Upon successful completion of the residency a certificate is awarded

Candidates who successfully complete the residency training program will be given the opportunity to apply for available vacancies at the SFVAHCS

Applicant qualifications

Must be a U.S. Citizen or naturalized U.S. Citizen .

The residency must be your first position serving as an NP in the same specialty as the program’s focus .

. ANCC PMHNP board exam completion prior to program start* .

. Have current, full, active, and unrestricted registration as a Registered Nurse in a State, Territory or Commonwealth (i.e., Puerto Rico) of the United States, or the District of Columbia, before program start.

Nurse practitioner state licensure with prescriptive/furnishing license and DEA number must be obtained prior to program start* .

. Current BLS certification.

Proficient in written and spoken English.

Completion of the following by program start: security/professional background investigation as required by the San Francisco VA, pre-employment health screening, tuberculosis skin testing, up-to-date vaccinations for healthcare workers as recommended by CDC and VA or applicable waiver according to VA policy, possible random drug testing .

Preferred qualification: applicant graduated from an advanced practice psychiatric nursing program within the 12 months preceding the residency start date. If you do not meet this qualification, please confirm eligibility with Program Director prior to submitting application.

*If you are unable to meet this deadline due to your graduate program completion date, please indicate on your application. Licensure and certification deadline extension/waiver may be possible.

Am I eligible?

Office of Academic Affiliations Eligibility

Application requirements