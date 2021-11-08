Psychiatric-Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Residency Program

Apply Today!

Application Deadline: February 1, 2022

Residency Start Date: July 1, 2022

Submission: Please send CV, cover letter, personal statements, an unofficial transcript with sensitive information redacted, and an application for Health Professions Trainees VA form 10-2850D (with social security number omitted) COMBINED INTO ONE PDF, via email to v21sfcpmhnpresidencyandtraining@va.gov

Residency Program Directors: Gabrielle Jacobs, PMHNP-BC and Shauna King Hollis, PMHNP-BC

*Please have letters of recommendation emailed directly from the authors