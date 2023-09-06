Skip to Content
The Promise Initiative

San Francisco VA is offering a rare and competitive opportunity for high school students from backgrounds that are underrepresented in health care careers. Our Promise Initiative Internship Program provides interns with hands-on experience and a chance to develop lifelong relationships with highly trained health care professionals. As the first VA Medical Center in the nation with a formal Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI), SFVA is spearheading the advancement of DEI initiatives and efforts as a health care system.

Program Overview

Student interns can expect to work Monday through Thursday at a minimum of 20 hours per week for $17.90 per hour. Interns will complete 1-2 week rotations with mentor and clinical teams.

Opportunity to work in various hospital settings

  • Primary care
  • Mental health/substance use treatment
  • Pharmacy
  • Surgery
  • Whole Health
  • Internal medicine
  • DEI
Additional Details
  • Interns will be required to complete VA Voluntary Service forms, TB testing, and provide vaccination records
  • For more information related to the SFUSD application process, reach out to Tiffany San Jose at sanjoset@sfusd.edu

For any questions, please email Dr. Marcus Ellis at marcus.ellis@va.gov
two interns work with emergency department equipment
Volunteer Application (PDF)
Baseline Health Status Intake form (PDF)
Declaration for Federal Employment (PDF)
Flu Consent and Appendix B (PDF)
NPP Acknowledgment form (PDF)
TB Screening form (PDF)
TMS Self Enroll (PDF)
VA Form 10-263 (PDF)

