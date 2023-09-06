The Promise Initiative
San Francisco VA is offering a rare and competitive opportunity for high school students from backgrounds that are underrepresented in health care careers. Our Promise Initiative Internship Program provides interns with hands-on experience and a chance to develop lifelong relationships with highly trained health care professionals. As the first VA Medical Center in the nation with a formal Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI), SFVA is spearheading the advancement of DEI initiatives and efforts as a health care system.
Program Overview
Student interns can expect to work Monday through Thursday at a minimum of 20 hours per week for $17.90 per hour. Interns will complete 1-2 week rotations with mentor and clinical teams.
Opportunity to work in various hospital settings
- Primary care
- Mental health/substance use treatment
- Pharmacy
- Surgery
- Whole Health
- Internal medicine
- DEI
Additional Details
- Interns will be required to complete VA Voluntary Service forms, TB testing, and provide vaccination records
- For more information related to the SFUSD application process, reach out to Tiffany San Jose at sanjoset@sfusd.edu
For any questions, please email Dr. Marcus Ellis at marcus.ellis@va.gov