The Promise Initiative

San Francisco VA is offering a rare and competitive opportunity for high school students from backgrounds that are underrepresented in health care careers. Our Promise Initiative Internship Program provides interns with hands-on experience and a chance to develop lifelong relationships with highly trained health care professionals. As the first VA Medical Center in the nation with a formal Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI), SFVA is spearheading the advancement of DEI initiatives and efforts as a health care system.