Volunteer or Donate

Monetary donations are used to support a variety of patient activities and services throughout San Francisco VA Health Care System. All monetary donations are tax deductible and there are no administrative costs, so 100 percent of your donation will go directly to support the needs of Veteran patients. When making a monetary donation, please specify the donated fund account you would like to support.

To donate by mail:

San Francisco VA Health Care System

Center for Development and Civic Engagement, Bldg. 7, Room 120

4150 Clement Street

San Francisco, CA 94121

The following are a few of the donated fund accounts that are always in need of support:

Hospital Non-Designated Funds (GPF 1015)- – Used to support a variety of patient needs and activities throughout San Francisco VA Health Care System.

– Used to support a variety of patient needs and activities throughout San Francisco VA Health Care System. General Recreation Fund (GPF 1007) – Used to support Veteran recreation therapy needs.

Used to support Veteran recreation therapy needs. Transportation Fund for Veterans in need (GPF 1091) – Used to pay for the transportation to and from Veterans health care appointments

– Used to pay for the transportation to and from Veterans health care appointments Grant Aid to Veterans in Need (GPF 1001) - Used to provide homeless and at-risk Veterans with meals, clothing, transportation, comfort items, laundry supplies, education, job assistance resources, and starter kits for new apartment .

- Used to provide homeless and at-risk Veterans with meals, clothing, transportation, comfort items, laundry supplies, education, job assistance resources, and starter kits for new apartment . Hoptel (GPF 1094) – Used to support Veterans a variety of patient needs during their health care stay at the SFVA helping with breakfast, snacks, towels, and hygiene items.

Used to support Veterans a variety of patient needs during their health care stay at the SFVA helping with breakfast, snacks, towels, and hygiene items. CLC Community Living Center (GPF 1446 ) – Used to support Veterans may stay for a short time or, in rare instances, for the rest of their life. It is a place where Veterans can receive nursing home level of care, which includes help with activities of daily living and skilled nursing and medical care.

) – Used to support Veterans may stay for a short time or, in rare instances, for the rest of their life. It is a place where Veterans can receive nursing home level of care, which includes help with activities of daily living and skilled nursing and medical care. Coffee Service Fund (GPF1013) – Used to supply coffee and snacks during Veterans appointments.

Used to supply coffee and snacks during Veterans appointments. Veterans & Spouse Support (GPF 1044)- Assisting Veterans, spouse, and caregivers help navigate life during financial, human, and health struggles.

For those who want to donate to CDCE, the office is open Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Building 7, Room 120 on San Francisco VA Medical Center campus.

Donations are accepted between 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and can also be made online.

If you know of any outside organizations that would like to partner with CDCE or know of any volunteers who would like to donate their time, contact our team at 415-750-2144.