Volunteer or Donate
The Center for Development and the Civic Engagement (CDCE) invests in sustainable living for Veterans. Not all wounds are visible and CDCE is dedicated to healing the unseen. We assist with human, financial, and educational resources. With the help of our community, we make sure our Veterans have full lives in and outside their military service. Volunteers assist through acts of service and donations. CDCE facilitates volunteers to reach and uplift all Veterans in need, while creating a chance for people to experience the joy of serving those who have served.
Become a volunteer
How to become a volunteer
If you are interested in volunteering, please send an email to vhasfcvolunteeronboarding@va.gov or complete the online profile Volunteer at Facility · Customer Self-Service (va.gov). Include in your email how you would like to help our Veterans, what special skills you want to use and the days/times of the week you are available to volunteer. Once a position is identified then we provide you the application and explain our process. This includes completing a volunteer packet, fingerprinting, TB testing, and taking specific classes for whichever area you would like volunteer with.
Benefits of volunteering
In addition to supporting Veterans in your area, you'll enjoy the following benefits as a VA volunteer:
- Free meals during shifts of four or more hours
- Free parking at your volunteer facility
- Educational opportunities
- Free annual flu shots
- Job skills development
- Career exploration opportunities
- Contribute to the Veteran community
- Gain valuable experience in a health care setting
- Meet interesting people
- Earn community service hours towards school requirements
- Make a difference by giving back to others
- Service those who served – our Nation’s Veterans
Volunteer qualifications
All volunteers must:
- Be at least 14 years old
- Commit to a minimum of 100 hours of service
- Complete and submit the Volunteer Application and other associated forms
- Complete a health screening and tuberculosis (blood) test
- Complete fingerprinting and a special agency background check
Volunteer opportunities
- Patient escort volunteer- Provide assistance with pushing patients in wheelchairs to their scheduled appointments. Open hours.
Hours: 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Parking lot golf cart driver- Help outpatients in our large parking areas with access to the medical center or outpatient clinics. To fill this role, you must have a current driver's license, automobile insurance, and pass a physical exam.
Hours: 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
- CLC volunteer-Assist residents in the Community Living Center (CLC) in various ways.
Hours: Open
- Environmental Management Services(EMS) volunteer- Cleaning staff: Assists with janitorial services as needed
Hours: Open
- Garden volunteer- Maintains plants and vegetation, involves principles and techniques of plant cultivation
- Linen volunteer- Folding and replenishing linen needs for Veterans and health care staff
Hours: 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
- Intensive Care Unit (ICU) volunteer- Offer after hours companionship to residents in our wards.
Hours: 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
- Mail Room Assistant- Complete mail room projects and deliver mail to medical center, outpatient clinic, or administrative departments.
Hours: 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
- Red Coat concierge- Greet Veterans as they enter the building. Offer insight on department locations as well as calling for elevators.
Hours: 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
- Compassionate Contact Corp Program – Virtual Volunteer Assignment – Provide socially isolated Veterans with conversation and companionship in a compassionate, friendly, and non-judgmental manner.
Hours: Open
- Nursing Units – Distribute water to inpatients and assist nursing staff as needed.
Make a Donation
Make a monetary donation by mail
Monetary donations are used to support a variety of patient activities and services throughout San Francisco VA Health Care System. All monetary donations are tax deductible and there are no administrative costs, so 100 percent of your donation will go directly to support the needs of Veteran patients. When making a monetary donation, please specify the donated fund account you would like to support.
To donate by mail:
San Francisco VA Health Care System
Center for Development and Civic Engagement, Bldg. 7, Room 120
4150 Clement Street
San Francisco, CA 94121
The following are a few of the donated fund accounts that are always in need of support:
- Hospital Non-Designated Funds (GPF 1015)- – Used to support a variety of patient needs and activities throughout San Francisco VA Health Care System.
- General Recreation Fund (GPF 1007) – Used to support Veteran recreation therapy needs.
- Transportation Fund for Veterans in need (GPF 1091) – Used to pay for the transportation to and from Veterans health care appointments
- Grant Aid to Veterans in Need (GPF 1001) - Used to provide homeless and at-risk Veterans with meals, clothing, transportation, comfort items, laundry supplies, education, job assistance resources, and starter kits for new apartment .
- Hoptel (GPF 1094) – Used to support Veterans a variety of patient needs during their health care stay at the SFVA helping with breakfast, snacks, towels, and hygiene items.
- CLC Community Living Center (GPF 1446) – Used to support Veterans may stay for a short time or, in rare instances, for the rest of their life. It is a place where Veterans can receive nursing home level of care, which includes help with activities of daily living and skilled nursing and medical care.
- Coffee Service Fund (GPF1013) – Used to supply coffee and snacks during Veterans appointments.
- Veterans & Spouse Support (GPF 1044)- Assisting Veterans, spouse, and caregivers help navigate life during financial, human, and health struggles.
For those who want to donate to CDCE, the office is open Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Building 7, Room 120 on San Francisco VA Medical Center campus.
Donations are accepted between 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and can also be made online.
If you know of any outside organizations that would like to partner with CDCE or know of any volunteers who would like to donate their time, contact our team at 415-750-2144.
Make a monetary donation online
Make a donation in person
For those who want to donate to CDCE, the office is open Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Building 7, Room 120 on the San Francisco VA Medical Center campus.
Please contact your local CDCE office to schedule a time to drop off your donation. Donations are accepted between 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Make an in-kind donation
We accept in-kind donations of specific items that are needed by our Veteran patients such as forever postage stamps, comfort items, craft kits, and puzzle books. These in-kind donations are used for the comfort and enjoyment of our Veteran patients while they are receiving care at any one of our facilities. In-kind donations should be new, clean and in good condition. The need for in-kind donations varies at each facility, so please contact your local Voluntary Service office to get a listing of our current needs before dropping of your donation.
Please contact your local CDCE office to schedule a time to drop off your donation.
If you have questions about in-kind donations or you would like to schedule a time to drop of your donation, please call 415-750-2144.
To make a memorial donation
Memorial donations are a great way to pay tribute to Veterans and to honor their service in the armed forces. In lieu of flowers, many families request donations be made to San Francisco VA Health Care System after a Veteran's death to support the needs of various patient activities and programs at one or all of our facilities. This can be done by informing friends, family members and the funeral home about making a memorial donation to San Francisco VA Health Care System in lieu of sending flowers, and by including information about the memorial donation in the Veteran’s obituary.
To make a memorial donation, checks should be made payable to San Francisco VA Health Care System. In the “Memo” section of the check, it should be noted “In memory of (the Veteran’s name).” Checks should be mailed to:
San Francisco VA Health Care System
Center for Development and Civic Engagement, Bldg. 7, Room 120
4150 Clement Street
San Francisco, CA 94121
An acknowledgement letter will be sent to the donor and, if requested, a list of contributors will be mailed to a designated family member of the deceased Veteran. You may also designate how the memorial donations are to be utilized to benefit patient care throughout San Francisco VA Health Care System.
Call our CDCE office at
Benefits of making a donation
In addition to supporting the needs of Veteran patients, you'll enjoy the following benefits by making a donation to San Francisco VA Health Care System:
- Support those who served
- All donations are tax deductible
- There are no administrative costs
- 100 percent of your donation will go to support the needs of Veterans patients
- Make a difference by giving back to others
- Your donation will pay for patient expenses outside the scope of the VA budget