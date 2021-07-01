 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

Locations

Main location

San Jose Vet Center

Address

5855 Silver Creek Valley Place
Third Floor 3A
San Jose, CA 95138

Phone

Outer view of San Jose VA Clinic/Vet Center

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our San Jose Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

San Jose Vet Center - Santa Clara County VSO

Located at

Santa Clara County Veteran Service Office
68 N. Winchester
Santa Clara, CA 95050

Phone

Santa Clara vso

Santa Cruz County Mobile Vet Center

Phone

0842 MVC

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.