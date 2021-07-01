Locations

If you can’t make it to our San Jose Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

San Jose Vet Center - Santa Clara County VSO Located at Santa Clara County Veteran Service Office 68 N. Winchester Santa Clara, CA 95050 Directions on Google Maps Phone 408-574-9200

Santa Cruz County Mobile Vet Center Phone 831-464-4575

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.