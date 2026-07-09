San Juan Vet Center

We’re located at the San Patricio Office Center in Suite 104. We’re behind the San Patricio Mall in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico.

Our parking lot is on the third floor of the attached parking garage, in the back end of the San Patricio Office Center Building. We have accessible parking and an accessible entrance to the Vet Center. You can park in any of our reserved parking spaces.

If you need assistance, please do not hesitate to call us at 787-749-4409, ext. 4410.