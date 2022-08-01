San Juan Vet Center

First-time visitor? Stop by during our office hours, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., or just give us a call at 787-749-4409, ext. 4410. Many of our services are available on a walk-in basis. Please call if you’re interested in scheduling an appointment with one of our counselors. Non-traditional hours are available. We’re currently requiring visitors to wear a mask inside the building. We’re following the CDC guidelines for COVID-19 response.

Our location is conveniently located near several public bus lines. Visit Departamento de Trasportación y Obras Públicas to check the routes and schedules

We’re located at the San Patricio Office Center in Suite 104. We’re behind the San Patricio Mall in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico. Our parking lot is on the third floor of the attached parking garage, in the back end of the San Patricio Office Center Building. We have accessible parking and an accessible entrance to the Vet Center. You can park in any of our reserved parking spaces. If you need assistance, please do not hesitate to call us at 787-749-4409, ext. 4410.