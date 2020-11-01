 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

Locations

Main location

San Luis Obispo Vet Center

Address

1070 Southwood Drive
San Luis Obispo, CA 93401

Phone

Exterior of the San Luis Obispo Vet Center

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our San Luis Obispo Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

San Luis Obispo Vet Center - Lompoc Community Access Point

Located at

Goodwill Industries
1009 North H Street
Lompoc , CA 93436

Phone

Lompoc CAP Photo

San Luis Obispo Vet Center - Paso Robles Community Access Point

Located at

Paso Robles Veterans Memorial Building
240 Scott Street
Paso Robles , CA 93446

Phone

Paso Robles CAP Photo

San Luis Obispo Vet Center - Santa Maria Community Access Point

Located at

Santa Maria Veterans Memorial Community Center
313 West Tunnell Street
Santa Maria , CA 93458

Phone

Santa Maria CAP Photo

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.