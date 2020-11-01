Locations

Main location

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our San Luis Obispo Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

San Luis Obispo Vet Center - Lompoc Community Access Point Located at Goodwill Industries 1009 North H Street Lompoc , CA 93436 Directions on Google Maps Phone 805-782-9101

San Luis Obispo Vet Center - Paso Robles Community Access Point Located at Paso Robles Veterans Memorial Building 240 Scott Street Paso Robles , CA 93446 Directions on Google Maps Phone 805-782-9101

San Luis Obispo Vet Center - Santa Maria Community Access Point Located at Santa Maria Veterans Memorial Community Center 313 West Tunnell Street Santa Maria , CA 93458 Directions on Google Maps Phone 805-782-9101

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.