 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

Locations

Main location

San Marcos Vet Center

Address

1 Civic Center Drive
Suite 150
San Marcos, CA 92069-2934

Phone

San Marcos City Hall

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our San Marcos Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

San Marcos Mobile Vet Center

Phone

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.