Locations

Main location

Santa Cruz County Vet Center

Address

1350 41st Avenue
Suite 104
Capitola, CA 95010

Phone

Vet Center Entrance

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Santa Cruz County Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Santa Cruz County Vet Center - Hollister

Located at

Hollister Veterans Memorial Building
649 San Benito Street
Hollister, CA 95023

Phone

Hollister CAP

Santa Cruz County Vet Center - Marina

Located at

The Veterans Transition Center (VTC)
220 12th Street
Marina, CA 93933

Phone

Veterans Transition Center CAP Entrance

Santa Cruz County Mobile Vet Center

Phone

0842 MVC

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.