If you can’t make it to our Santa Cruz County Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Santa Cruz County Vet Center - Hollister Located at Hollister Veterans Memorial Building 649 San Benito Street Hollister, CA 95023 Directions on Google Maps Phone 831-464-4575

Santa Cruz County Vet Center - Marina Located at The Veterans Transition Center (VTC) 220 12th Street Marina, CA 93933 Directions on Google Maps Phone 831-464-4575

Santa Cruz County Mobile Vet Center Phone 831-464-4575

