Santa Fe Vet Center

2209 Brothers Road
Suite 110
Sante Fe, NM 87505

Santa Fe Vet Center

If you can’t make it to our Santa Fe Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Santa Fe Vet Center - Las Vegas

Las Vegas Veterans Service Center
917 Douglas Ave.
Las Vegas, NM 87701

Las Vegas Veterans Service Center

Santa Fe Vet Center - Santa Rosa

Guadalupe County Veterans Center
720 Lake Drive
Santa Rosa, NM 88435

Guadalupe County Veterans Center

Santa Fe Mobile Vet Center

Mobile Vet Center

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.