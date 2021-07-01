Locations

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Santa Fe Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Santa Fe Vet Center - Las Vegas Located at Las Vegas Veterans Service Center 917 Douglas Ave. Las Vegas, NM 87701 Directions on Google Maps Phone 505-988-6562

Santa Fe Vet Center - Santa Rosa Located at Guadalupe County Veterans Center 720 Lake Drive Santa Rosa, NM 88435 Directions on Google Maps Phone 505-988-6562

Santa Fe Mobile Vet Center Phone 505-988-6562

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.