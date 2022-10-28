Sarasota Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Hours
- Mon. 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue. 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed. 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu. 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri. 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat. Closed
- Sun. Closed
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.View more Sarasota Vet Center locations
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
Click on a topic for more details.
First-time visitor? Stop by during our office hours or give us a call and let’s discuss how we can help. Many of our services are available on a walk-in basis. Non-traditional hours are also available.
Please call 941-927-8285 to schedule an appointment with one of our counselors.
You don't need to be registered for care at VA, rated for service-connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we’ll look for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online
If you don’t have these documents on hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and answer any questions you might have.
Enter the Riverview Professional Center from Swift Road or Proctor Road. We’re in the main building, Suite A, facing west toward Swift Road.
We have a large, well-lit parking area. Feel free to park in any available space.
The main entrance is marked “Vet Center.”
We’re accessible by the SCAT bus line.
In the spotlight at Sarasota Vet Center
Find connection, find camaraderie, find community
Learn more about the confidential and comfortable environment you’ll find at your local Vet Center.
Sarasota Vet Center prepares for the Veterans Day parade
The City of Sarasota, in conjunction with the Sarasota Patriotic Observance Committee, will co-host the annual parade, beginning at 10 a.m. Look for us there.
Wounded Veterans fishing event
Members of the Sarasota Yacht Club volunteered their boats and their time to take these Veterans out for fishing. It was a great bonding experience for all.
Counseling services
Click on a service for more details.
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
We offer opportunities for your partner or other family members to join your individual therapy sessions, once or twice. This can provide an opportunity for your family members to learn more about your needs and ways to best support you during your treatment.
Counseling is available to couples, or as an individual, based on your needs.
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
We offer:
- Bereavement counseling to families who have lost a loved one while serving on active duty
- Grief counseling
- Services to family members of a Veteran or service member who was receiving Vet Center services at the time of their death
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
We offer both individual and group counseling. After you meet with your counselor and receive an assessment, you may be referred to a group.
Our specialty groups include:
- Vietnam Combat Veterans
- PG/OEF/OIF groups
- Combat Veterans (era integrated)
- Women Veterans
- Military Sexual Trauma (MST) - women only
We offer evidence-based therapies, including:
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR)
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
We offer individual counseling to people of all genders. We have both male and female counselors available to help.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
We offer evidence-based therapies, including:
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
In addition to individual counseling, we offer group counseling, such as:
- Vietnam Combat Veterans
- PG/OEF/OIF groups
- Combat Veterans (era integrated)
- Anger management and insomnia help
Group attendance is determined by counselor or referral.
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
We can provide basic information about:
- VA medical benefits and care registration
- Connection to a local Veterans Service Officer (VSO) for claims and benefits support
- VA education benefits
- VA burial benefits
If you need additional information on another topic, give us a call. We would be glad to help.
Referral services
Click on a service for more details.
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
We can help connect you to substance use programs both inpatient and outpatient with VA. We also work closely with our community partners to help you with addiction, detox, or to gain stability.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 988 (select 1) to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
We can provide basic information about:
- VA medical benefits and care registration
- Connection to a local Veterans Service Officer (VSO) for claims and benefits support
- VA education benefits
- VA burial benefits
If you need additional information on another topic, give us a call. We would be glad to help.
Other services
Click on a service for more details.
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
We value community partnerships and engage with our local communities regularly. Established partners include:
- National Guard and Reserve units
- State universities and community colleges
- Veterans Services Organization
- AARP
How we’re different than a clinic
Click on a topic for more details.
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They’re staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you’re a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013, as a Vietnam-Era Veteran
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
-
Are a current member of the Reserve Components assigned to a military command in a drilling status, including active Reserves, who has a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma related to military service that adversely effects quality of life or adjustment to civilian life.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you’re unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we’ll find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You don’t have to be enrolled in VA health care or have a service-connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records can’t be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want—there’s absolutely no judgment.