Sarasota Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Location and contact information
Address
4801 Swift Road
Suite A
Sarasota, FL 34231
Phone number
Main phone:
Hours
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.
Prepare for your visit
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First-time visitor? Stop by during our office hours or give us a call and let’s discuss how we can help. Many of our services are available on a walk-in basis. Non-traditional hours are also available.
Please call 941-927-8285 to schedule an appointment with one of our counselors.
You don't need to be registered for care at VA, rated for service-connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we’ll look for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online
If you don’t have these documents on hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and answer any questions you might have.
Enter the Riverview Professional Center from Swift Road or Proctor Road. We’re in the main building, Suite A, facing west toward Swift Road.
We have a large, well-lit parking area. Feel free to park in any available space.
The main entrance is marked “Vet Center.”
We’re accessible by the SCAT bus line.
In the spotlight
New Vet Centers and Satellite Locations Announced
To improve access to counseling, we are adding three Vet Centers and six satellite locations across the US and its territories. We will continue to expand our program to meet Veteran demand and provide local support to those who served.
The Sarasota Vet Center in the annual Veterans Day Parade
The City of Sarasota hosted their annual Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony on Main Street in downtown Sarasota on Nov. 11, 2024. The Sarasota Vet Center staff participated in the parade, ending with a ceremony at J.D. Hamel Park
The 26th Annual Homeless Veteran Stand Down Vet Center Outreach event
The Sarasota Vet Center Outreach staff is committed to support veterans at risk of homelessness. Anyone who comes to Stand Down receives services that day. Plus there is live music, food, fun, and great camaraderie all morning!
Counseling services
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We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
We offer opportunities for your partner or other family members to join your individual therapy sessions, once or twice. This can provide an opportunity for your family members to learn more about your needs and ways to best support you during your treatment.
Counseling is available to couples, or as an individual, based on your needs.
If someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change, we’re here to support you.
We offer:
- Bereavement counseling to families who have lost a loved one while serving on active duty
- Grief counseling
- Services to family members of a Veteran or service member who was receiving Vet Center services at the time of their death
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
We offer both individual and group counseling. After you meet with your counselor and receive an assessment, you may be referred to a group.
Our specialty groups include:
- Vietnam Combat Veterans
- PG/OEF/OIF groups
- Combat Veterans (era integrated)
- Women Veterans
- Military Sexual Trauma (MST) - women only
We offer evidence-based therapies, including:
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR)
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to anyone from any service era.
We have male and female counselors who can accommodate your counseling needs.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
We offer evidence-based therapies, including:
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
In addition to individual counseling, we offer group counseling, such as:
- Vietnam Combat Veterans
- PG/OEF/OIF groups
- Combat Veterans (era integrated)
- Anger management and insomnia help
Group attendance is determined by counselor or referral.
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
We can provide basic information about:
- VA medical benefits and care registration
- Connection to a local Veterans Service Officer (VSO) for claims and benefits support
- VA education benefits
- VA burial benefits
If you need additional information on another topic, give us a call. We would be glad to help.
Referral services
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We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
We can help connect you to substance use programs both inpatient and outpatient with VA. We also work closely with our community partners to help you with addiction, detox, or to gain stability.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 988 and press 1 to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
We can provide basic information about:
- VA medical benefits and care registration
- Connection to a local Veterans Service Officer (VSO) for claims and benefits support
- VA education benefits
- VA burial benefits
If you need additional information on another topic, give us a call. We would be glad to help.
Other services
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We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
We value community partnerships and engage with our local communities regularly. Established partners include:
- National Guard and Reserve units
- State universities and community colleges
- Veterans Services Organization
- AARP
How Vet Centers are different than a medical clinic
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Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They’re staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
You may be eligible for Vet Center services no matter your discharge status or eligibility for VA health care. And we encourage you to contact us, even if you’re not sure if you’re eligible. If we can’t help you, we’ll find someone who can.
If you’re a Veteran or service member (including National Guard and Reserves), you’re eligible if you meet any of these service requirements:
- You served on active duty in any combat theater or area of hostility, or
- You provided mortuary services or direct emergency medical care to treat the casualties of war while on active duty, or
- You were a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility, or
- You served on active duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder, or
- You’re a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, or
- You’re a current member of the Reserve Component assigned to a military command in a drill status, including active Reserves, and you need to address a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma that is related to your military service
If you’re a Veteran or service member (including National Guard and Reserves), you’re also eligible for Vet Center services if any of these descriptions is true for you:
- You’re a Vietnam Era Veteran who used Vet Center services before January 2, 2013, or
- You experienced military sexual trauma (anyone from any service era), or
- You currently use any covered VA educational assistance benefits
What are the covered educational assistance benefits?
- Montgomery GI Bill Active Duty
- Montgomery GI Bill Selected Reserve
- Post-9/11 GI Bill
- Veteran Readiness and Employment (VR&E)
- Veterans’ Educational Assistance Program (VEAP)
Remember: You don’t need to be enrolled in VA health care to be eligible for Vet Center services. You don’t need to have a service-connected disability. And you can have any character of discharge.
You can use our counseling and other support services when your participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or service member in your family. If the Veteran or service member considers you family, so do we.
You can also use our bereavement services if any of these descriptions is true for your family:
-
The Veteran or service member died while serving on active duty, or
-
The Veteran was using Vet Center services at the time of their death, or
-
The Veteran or service member died by suicide
No. You don’t have to be enrolled in VA health care or have a service-connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records can’t be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want—there’s absolutely no judgment.
Call us at
Our confidential call center is staffed by combat Veterans from several eras and family members of Veterans.
You can talk to us about your military experience, issues around transitioning out of military service, or trauma. We’ll help connect you to resources and support at a Vet Center near you.