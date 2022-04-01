First-time visitor to the Savannah Vet Center? Give us a call and we can discuss any questions you might have prior to scheduling an appointment with us. Please call 912-961-5800 to schedule an appointment with one of our counselors.

Making an appointment:

Once you contact us, we’ll take your information immediately and then you’ll be scheduled for your initial intake appointment. Scheduling availability varies, but we’ll work our best to get you scheduled quickly. Once you complete your initial intake appointment with our Vet Center Director, you’ll be matched and scheduled with your counselor. Anyone who is in crisis will have their needs addressed immediately.

Contacting us:

Contact us any time during our posted hours of operation. If you need to call outside of those times, on weekends, or holidays, the Vet Center Call Center is available 24/7 at 877-927-8387. When calling our main line after hours, your call will be automatically connected to the Vet Center Call Center.

Canceling or rescheduling an appointment:

If you know in advance that you won’t be able to make an appointment, or you're needing to reschedule for any reason, please notify us as soon as possible so we can reschedule and make that time available for another Veteran or service member.

First-time visitor or walk-ins:

If you’re a first-time visitor, you may stop by during our office hours or call 912-961-5800 to discuss how we can help.