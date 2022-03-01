 Skip to Content

Locations

Main location

Scranton Vet Center

Address

1002 Pittston Avenue
Scranton, PA 18505

Phone

Hours

  • Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat. Closed
  • Sun. Closed
Scranton Vet Center

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Scranton Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Scranton Vet Center - Berwick

Located at

Berwick Elks Lodge
117 W. 2nd Street
Berwick, PA 18603

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Berwick Elks Lodge

Scranton Vet Center - East Stroudsburg

Located at

East Stroudsburg University
200 Prospect Street
East Stroudsburg, PA 18301

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

East Stroudsburg University Reibman Administration Building

Scranton Vet Center - Honesdale

Located at

The Chamber of the Northern Poconos
32 Commercial Street
Honesdale, PA 18431

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

The Chamber of the Northern Poconos

Scranton Vet Center - Kingsley

Located at

Elk Mountain VFW Post 8488
8212 PA-106
Kingsley, PA 18826

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Elk Mountain VFW Post 8488

Scranton Vet Center - La Plume

Located at

Keystone College
1 College Road
La Plume, PA 18440

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Keystone College

Scranton Vet Center - Nazareth

Located at

Nazareth Memorial Library
295 East Center Street
Nazareth, PA 18064

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Nazareth Memorial Library

Scranton Vet Center - Orangeville

Located at

Orangeville Manor
210 Mill Street
Orangeville, PA 17859

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Orangeville Manor

Scranton Vet Center - SCI Dallas

Located at

State Correctional Institution - Dallas
1000 Follies Road
Dallas, PA 18612

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

State Correctional Institution - Dallas

Scranton Vet Center - Scranton American Legion

Located at

Scranton American Legion Post 588
2929 Birney Avenue
Scranton, PA 18505

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Scranton American Legion Post 568

Scranton Vet Center - Stroudsburg

Located at

Monroe County Administrative Center
1 Quaker Plaza
Stroudsburg, PA 18360

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Monroe County Administrative Center

Scranton Vet Center - Tobyhanna

Located at

Tobyhanna Army Depot
11 Hap Arnold Boulevard
Building 11
Coolbaugh Township, PA 18466

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Tobyhanna Army Depot

Scranton Vet Center - Vet Court

Located at

Lackawanna County Vet Court
200 N. Washington Avenue
Scranton, PA 18503

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Lackawanna County Courthouse

Scranton Vet Center - Waymart

Located at

United States Penitentiary - Canaan
3057 Eric J. Williams Memorial Drive
Waymart, PA 18472

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

USP Canaan

Scranton Mobile Vet Center

Phone

Mobile Vet Center

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.