Locations

Main location

Scranton Vet Center Address 1002 Pittston Avenue Scranton, PA 18505 Directions on Google Maps Phone 570-344-2676 Hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sat. Closed

Closed Sun. Closed

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Scranton Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Scranton Vet Center - Berwick Located at Berwick Elks Lodge 117 W. 2nd Street Berwick, PA 18603 Directions on Google Maps Phone 570-344-2676 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Scranton Vet Center - East Stroudsburg Located at East Stroudsburg University 200 Prospect Street East Stroudsburg, PA 18301 Directions on Google Maps Phone 570-344-2676 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Scranton Vet Center - Honesdale Located at The Chamber of the Northern Poconos 32 Commercial Street Honesdale, PA 18431 Directions on Google Maps Phone 570-344-2676 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Scranton Vet Center - Kingsley Located at Elk Mountain VFW Post 8488 8212 PA-106 Kingsley, PA 18826 Directions on Google Maps Phone 570-344-2676 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Scranton Vet Center - La Plume Located at Keystone College 1 College Road La Plume, PA 18440 Directions on Google Maps Phone 570-344-2676 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Scranton Vet Center - Nazareth Located at Nazareth Memorial Library 295 East Center Street Nazareth, PA 18064 Directions on Google Maps Phone 570-344-2676 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Scranton Vet Center - Orangeville Located at Orangeville Manor 210 Mill Street Orangeville, PA 17859 Directions on Google Maps Phone 570-344-2676 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Scranton Vet Center - SCI Dallas Located at State Correctional Institution - Dallas 1000 Follies Road Dallas, PA 18612 Directions on Google Maps Phone 570-344-2676 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Scranton Vet Center - Scranton American Legion Located at Scranton American Legion Post 588 2929 Birney Avenue Scranton, PA 18505 Directions on Google Maps Phone 570-344-2676 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Scranton Vet Center - Stroudsburg Located at Monroe County Administrative Center 1 Quaker Plaza Stroudsburg, PA 18360 Directions on Google Maps Phone 570-344-2676 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Scranton Vet Center - Tobyhanna Located at Tobyhanna Army Depot 11 Hap Arnold Boulevard Building 11 Coolbaugh Township, PA 18466 Directions on Google Maps Phone 570-344-2676 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Scranton Vet Center - Vet Court Located at Lackawanna County Vet Court 200 N. Washington Avenue Scranton, PA 18503 Directions on Google Maps Phone 570-344-2676 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Scranton Vet Center - Waymart Located at United States Penitentiary - Canaan 3057 Eric J. Williams Memorial Drive Waymart, PA 18472 Directions on Google Maps Phone 570-344-2676 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Scranton Mobile Vet Center Phone 570-344-2676

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.