Locations

Main location

Address 110A Meadowlands Parkway

Suite 102

Secaucus, NJ 07094-2302 Phone Hours Mon : 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Tue : 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Wed : 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Thu : 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Fri : 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Sat : Closed

Sun : Closed

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Secaucus Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Secaucus Mobile Vet Center Phone

Vet Centers in other areas

Looking for a Vet Center in another area?