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Locations

Main location

Address

110A Meadowlands Parkway
Suite 102
Secaucus, NJ 07094-2302

Phone

Hours

  • Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed
Secaucus Vet Center

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Secaucus Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Secaucus Mobile Vet Center

Phone

Mobile Vet Center

Vet Centers in other areas

Looking for a Vet Center in another area?