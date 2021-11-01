Locations

If you can’t make it to our Secaucus Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Secaucus Vet Center - Kean University Located at Kean University 1000 Morris Ave. CAS Room Union, NJ 07083 Directions on Google Maps Phone 201-223-7787

Secaucus Mobile Vet Center Phone 201-223-7787

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.