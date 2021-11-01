 Skip to Content

Secaucus Vet Center

Address

110A Meadowlands Parkway
Suite 102
Secaucus, NJ 07094-2302

Phone

Secaucus Vet Center

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Secaucus Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Secaucus Vet Center - Kean University

Located at

Kean University
1000 Morris Ave.
CAS Room
Union, NJ 07083

Phone

Kean University Veteran's Resource Center

Secaucus Mobile Vet Center

Phone

Secaucus Mobile Vet Center

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.