VA benefits for service members
If you're serving on active duty in the United States uniformed services, including active National Guard and Reserve with federal pay, you may be eligible for VA benefits both during service and after separation or retirement. If you're a traditional or technical member of the National Guard and Reserve, you may also be eligible for some VA benefits. Find out which benefits you may qualify for—and when to apply. You'll also learn about these benefits in your required Transition Assistance Program (TAP) briefing.
On this page
- VA benefits you can use during and after service
- Time-sensitive VA benefits to consider when separating or retiring
- Other VA benefits to consider as a Veteran
Get free mental health care for a year after separation—no matter your discharge status, service history, or eligibility for VA health care.
If you need support for a specific mental health problem—or if you’re having problems sleeping, controlling your anger, or readjusting to civilian life—you are not alone. And we can help.
To access free VA mental health services right away:
- Call or walk in to any VA medical center—anytime, day or night.
Find your nearest VA health facility
- Call or walk in to any Vet Center during clinic hours.
Find your nearest Vet Center
- Call us at 1-877-222-VETS (1-877-222-8387). We’re here Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET. If you have hearing loss, call TTY: 1-800-877-8339.
You don’t need to be enrolled in VA health care to get care.
Learn more about accessing VA mental health services
To connect with other resources for Veterans and transitioning service members:
VA benefits you can use during and after service
-
GI Bill and other education benefits
Find out if you qualify for VA education benefits to help pay for school or training. If you qualify for the Post-9/11 GI Bill, learn how to transfer your unused benefits to your spouse or dependent children.
Open to service members and Veterans (active duty, Guard, and Reserve)
-
Certificate of Eligibility for a VA-backed home loan
Review the requirements for getting a Certificate of Eligibility (COE) to buy, build, improve, or refinance a home.
Open to service members and Veterans (active duty, Guard, and Reserve)
-
Life insurance for you and your family
Find out if you qualify for and how to manage your SGLI coverage, and learn about coverage options for you and your family after separation or retirement.
Open to service members and Veterans (active duty, Guard, and Reserve)
Time-sensitive VA benefits to consider when separating or retiring
-
Pre-discharge disability claim
If you have an illness or injury that you believe was caused—or made worse—by your service, learn how to file a disability claim through the Benefits Delivery at Discharge program. This may help speed up your claim so you can get your benefits sooner. You'll need to file 180 to 90 days before separation.
Open to active-duty service members, Guard members, and Reservists
-
Converting your life insurance after separation
Find out how to convert your SGLI coverage to a Veterans' Group Life Insurance (VGLI) or commercial policy. Learn about other options for coverage if you have service-connected disabilities. In some cases, you must act within 120 days of separation to ensure no lapse in coverage.
Open to service members and Veterans (active duty, Guard, and Reserve)
-
Educational and career counseling
Get support transitioning to a civilian career with free educational and career counseling (also called Chapter 36). You'll need to apply between 6 months before and 1 year after separation.
Open to active-duty service members and Veterans only
-
Active-duty service members and VA health care
Learn about your health care options after separation or retirement and how to apply for VA health care when you receive your separation or retirement orders. If you're a combat Veteran, apply right away to take advantage of 5 years of enhanced eligibility.
Open to active-duty service members and Veterans only
-
Vocational Rehabilitation and Employment
If you have a service-connected disability that limits your ability to work or prevents you from working, find out how to apply for vocational rehab. You can apply up to 12 years from when you receive your notice of separation or your first VA disability rating.
Open to service members and Veterans (active duty, Guard, and Reserve)
Other VA benefits to consider as a Veteran
-
Disability compensation
File a claim for disability compensation for conditions related to your military service, and manage your benefits over time.
Open to Veterans (active duty, Guard, and Reserve)
-
Support for Veteran-owned small businesses
If you served on active duty, register to do business with VA and get support for your Veteran-owned small business. If you have a service-connected disability related to active-duty service or training, you may qualify to register as a service-disabled Veteran-owned small business.
Open to Veterans (active duty, Guard, and Reserve)
-
Veterans Pension program
If you served on active duty during wartime, are at least 65 years old or have a service-connected disability, and have limited or no income, find out if you qualify for Veterans Pension benefits.
Open to active-duty Veterans only
-
Aid and attendance or housebound allowance
If you need help with your daily activities or you’re housebound, check whether you're eligible to have increased aid added to your monthly Veterans Pension payments.
Open to active-duty Veterans only
-
Disability housing grants
If you have a service-connected disability, find out how to apply for a housing grant to make changes to your home so you can live more independently.
Open to Veterans (active duty, Guard, and Reserve)
-
More life insurance options
Explore life insurance coverage options and services for you and your family, and manage your policy online.
Open to Veterans (active duty, Guard, and Reserve)
-
Pre-need eligibility determination for burial in a VA national cemetery
Apply for a pre-need eligibility decision letter to confirm that you qualify for burial in a VA national cemetery. This can help you pre-plan, and it can make the process easier for your family members in their time of need.
Open to active-duty Veterans only