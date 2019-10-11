VA benefits for service members

Get care now

If you need support for a specific mental health problem—or if you’re having problems sleeping, controlling your anger, or readjusting to civilian life—you are not alone. And we can help.

To access free VA mental health services right away:

Call or walk in to any VA medical center —anytime, day or night.

Find your nearest VA health facility

Find your nearest Vet Center

during clinic hours. Find your nearest Vet Center Call us at 1-877-222-VETS (1-877-222-8387). We’re here Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET. If you have hearing loss, call TTY: 1-800-877-8339.

You don’t need to be enrolled in VA health care to get care.

Learn more about accessing VA mental health services

To connect with other resources for Veterans and transitioning service members: