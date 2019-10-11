 Skip to Content
VA benefits for service members

If you're serving on active duty in the United States uniformed services, including active National Guard and Reserve with federal pay, you may be eligible for VA benefits both during service and after separation or retirement. If you're a traditional or technical member of the National Guard and Reserve, you may also be eligible for some VA benefits. Find out which benefits you may qualify for—and when to apply. You'll also learn about these benefits in your required Transition Assistance Program (TAP) briefing.

On this page

VA benefits you can use during and after service

Time-sensitive VA benefits to consider when separating or retiring

Other VA benefits to consider as a Veteran

