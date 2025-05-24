Skip to Content

VA Sheridan health care

In the Sheridan VA Health Care System, our teams are highly dedicated and guided by the needs of Veterans, their families, and caregivers. Find a health facility near you and manage your health online. Sign up for community events and updates.

1898 Fort Road
Sheridan, WY 82801-8320
Main phone:
VA health connect:
Mental health phone:
Louis Pape returned from World War II with stories he rarely talked about. Years later, his daughter and son-in-law opened a box he left behind; they found his life as a prisoner of war written on toilet paper.

David and Cheryl Denslow hold her father's WWII POW diary written on toilet paper.

The Sheridan Veterans Remembrance Committee and Champion Kane Funeral Home humbly request our fellow community members to join us in honoring our fallen heroes for Memorial Day.

When
Saturday, May 24, 2025
9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. MT

