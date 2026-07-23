About us
At the Sheridan VA Health Care System, we’re dedicated to improving the lives of you and your family every day.
About the Sheridan VA Health Care System
The Sheridan VA Health Care System provides you with outstanding health care and trains America’s future health care providers.
Health care and services
We provide you with health care services at 9 locations in Wyoming, including:
- Sheridan VA Medical Center
- Afton VA Clinic
- Casper VA Clinic
- Cody VA Clinic
- Evanston VA Clinic
- Gillette VA Clinic
- Riverton VA Clinic
- Rock Springs VA Clinic
Worland VA Clinic
To learn more about the services each location offers, visit the "Locations" page then select the site you want to learn more about.
The Sheridan VA Health Care System serves Veterans across three-quarters of Wyoming and from other parts of the Rocky Mountain region. We’re an innovative mental health and primary care center within Health Service Area (HSA) 4.2.
Teaching and learning
Education is a strong focus at the Sheridan VA Health Care System. We train some of the nation’s best health care professionals. We’re proud of our long partnership with the University of Wyoming and other leading colleges and universities in the Rocky Mountain region and across the United States.
Fast facts
- In 2020, we had 719 employees and treated 12,883 Veterans.
- Veterans completed 116,000 outpatient visits in Ambulatory Care in 2020.
- Of the Veterans we treated in 2020, 1,352 were women, 3,968 served in the Persian Gulf, 5,624 during the Vietnam War, 665 during the Korean conflict, 171 in World War II, and 1 was an active duty Veteran.
- Our 2020 medical care budget was more than $177 million
- Our medical center has 200 beds, which includes 20 psychiatric, 10 medical, 55 community living center (long and short stay), and 115 mental health residential rehabilitation treatment program beds.
- We use telehealth technology 4 times more than the average VA health care system to serve our large, rural population.
- The Sheridan VA Medical Center is 1 of 6 VA facilities in the United States to provide residential post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) care for all-women groups, and 1 of only 2 facilities serving Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Trans-identifying (LGBT) groups.
Accreditation
Our facilities and programs have received accreditation from:
- The Joint Commission
- American Psychological Association
- American Society of Health System Pharmacists