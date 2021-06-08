About the VA Sheridan Health Care System

The VA Sheridan Health Care System provides you with outstanding health care and trains America’s future health care providers.

Health care and services

We provide you with health care services at 9 locations in Wyoming, including:

Sheridan VA Medical Center

5 community-based outpatient clinics in Caspar, Riverton, Cody, Gillette, and Rock Springs

2 telehealth clinics in Worland and Evanston

1 outreach clinic in Afton

To learn more about the services each location offers, visit the VA Sheridan health care page.

The VA Sheridan Health Care System serves Veterans across three-quarters of Wyoming and from other parts of the Rocky Mountain region. We’re an innovative mental health and primary care center within the Veterans Integrated Service Network 19 (VISN 19), which spans 540,000 square miles across 10 states. VISN 19 includes medical centers in Aurora and Grand Junction, Colorado; Fort Harrison, Montana; Cheyenne and Sheridan, Wyoming; Salt Lake City, Utah; and Oklahoma City and Muskogee, Oklahoma; plus 123 other health care sites.

Learn more about VISN 19

Teaching and learning

Education is a strong focus at the VA Sheridan Health Care System. We train some of the nation’s best health care professionals. We’re proud of our long partnership with the University of Wyoming and other leading colleges and universities in the Rocky Mountain region and across the United States.

Fast facts

In 2020, we had 719 employees and treated 12,883 Veterans.

Veterans completed 116,000 outpatient visits in Ambulatory Care in 2020.

Of the Veterans we treated in 2020, 1,352 were women, 3,968 served in the Persian Gulf, 5,624 during the Vietnam War, 665 during the Korean conflict, 171 in World War II, and 1 was an active duty Veteran.

Our 2020 medical care budget was more than $177 million

Our medical center has 200 beds, which includes 20 psychiatric, 10 medical, 55 community living center (long and short stay), and 115 mental health residential rehabilitation treatment program beds.

We use telehealth technology 4 times more than the average VA health care system to serve our large, rural population.

The Sheridan VA Medical Center is 1 of 6 VA facilities in the United States to provide residential post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) care for all-women groups, and 1 of only 2 facilities serving Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) groups.

Accreditation

Our facilities and programs have received accreditation from:

The Joint Commission

American Psychological Association

American Society of Health System Pharmacists

Annual reports and newsletters

Annual reports

2020 VISN 19 Annual Report

2020 Fact Sheet for VA Sheridan Healthcare System