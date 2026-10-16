Sheridan VA Medical Center – From Fort to Hospital

Companies I and M, 11th Infantry at Fort Mackenzie, 1906

Early troops stationed at Fort Mackenzie included the famed Buffalo Soldiers. The 25th Infantry Regiment was posted at the fort in 1901, and companies G and H of the 10th Cavalry arrived in 1902 after serving in Cuba and the Philippines. By 1911, the garrison peaked at about 600 men from various units.

During a whistlestop tour in 1911, President William Howard Taft visited Sheridan and addressed budgetary threats to close the fort, promising to keep the fort open as long as he was in office. While the fort remained in use after Taft left office in 1913, the Army’s priorities soon shifted with the onset of World War I.

With troops leaving the fort for the front, the Army’s need for the post declined. On November 3, 1918, Fort Mackenzie was officially abandoned, except for the few who cared for the campus.

Between 1918 and 1920, the site’s future was debated, with suggestions ranging from a convalescent home for disabled Veterans to a training base or even a country club for the city residents.

Fort turned hospital