Sheridan VA Medical Center – From Fort to Hospital
Sheridan VA sits on a beautiful, historic campus just outside Sheridan, Wyoming. With peaceful, sweeping views of the Big Horn Mountains, this fort turned hospital has provided healthcare to area Veterans for more than a century.
Fort Mackenzie
Before it became a medical center, the campus was Fort Mackenzie, one of the last U.S. Army posts established in the region at the close of the Indian Wars era. The fort was established due to perceived threats from area Native American tribes, despite that other posts in the region were being abandoned. Land was set aside for Fort Mackenzie in 1898, and the first troops arrived in 1899. President William McKinley established it as a permanent post in 1900.
Companies I and M, 11th Infantry at Fort Mackenzie, 1906
Early troops stationed at Fort Mackenzie included the famed Buffalo Soldiers. The 25th Infantry Regiment was posted at the fort in 1901, and companies G and H of the 10th Cavalry arrived in 1902 after serving in Cuba and the Philippines. By 1911, the garrison peaked at about 600 men from various units.
During a whistlestop tour in 1911, President William Howard Taft visited Sheridan and addressed budgetary threats to close the fort, promising to keep the fort open as long as he was in office. While the fort remained in use after Taft left office in 1913, the Army’s priorities soon shifted with the onset of World War I.
With troops leaving the fort for the front, the Army’s need for the post declined. On November 3, 1918, Fort Mackenzie was officially abandoned, except for the few who cared for the campus.
Between 1918 and 1920, the site’s future was debated, with suggestions ranging from a convalescent home for disabled Veterans to a training base or even a country club for the city residents.
Fort turned hospital
Building 11, Original Psychiatric and Tuberculosis Hospital, 1922
A new era began in 1921 when the War Department transferred Fort Mackenzie to the Public Health Service. Plans quickly emerged to convert it for Veteran care. In 1922, Congress allocated $100,000 to transform the campus into the Veteran’s Bureau’s Fort Mackenzie U.S. Veterans’ Hospital, a neuropsychiatric facility with tuberculosis units. Although the hospital was ready by spring 1922, the late arrival of staff pushed the formal opening to June 22. By summer’s end, patients were arriving steadily, including transfers from Pueblo, Colorado.
Hospital Ward, 1920s]
The early campus included administrative facilities, therapy buildings, nursing and Red Cross quarters, officer housing, and support buildings like a bakery, coal shed, laundry, stables, garages, supply depots, and farmland on about 6,200 acres. Most of the buildings still exist and are in use today. Capacity was initially around 250 beds, though VA’s long-term goal was much higher. Daily Veterans’ routines centered on physical exercise, occupational therapy, outdoor agricultural work, academic courses, recreation, and music therapy.
A 1922 Sheridan Daily Enterpriser newspaper described their day:
The treatment usually begins with a period after breakfast of gymnastic exercises, frequently done to music. Next, work in the occupational therapy shops making all sorts of things such as toys, baskets, furniture, leather workings, metal workings, etc. Out-of-door occupation is of special value and embraces gardening, poultry raising, etc. Mental training along educational lines is not neglected and classes are conducted in academic studies, typewriting, mechanical drawing, etc. In all of this work specially trained instructors are employed. Competitive games under an athletic director are held in the athletic field during the latter part of the afternoon, and every evening entertainment is furnished by moving picture shows, musical entertainments and the like. Music is of great value and patients are encouraged to play musical instruments and to sing. Orchestras and glee clubs are formed and become of decided therapeutic value. Sundays are observed as days of rest and religious services are held.
Baseball game, 1923
Between 1923 and 1929, continued work on campus expanded bed capacity across several buildings and bolstered educational programs and agricultural operations. Farm work, livestock projects, and machine shops became integral to both therapy and the campus food supply. Purchases from local businesses and continuous facility improvements reflected the hospital’s growing role in Sheridan’s economy as more than an employer. By the end of the decade, leaders were discussing plans to increase farm productivity plus whether to continue building renovations or erect a new hospital.
Fountain being constructed, 1923
In 1930, the Veterans Bureau became the Veterans Administration and with the restructuring came campus changes. By this time, the campus population exceeded 700, and major investments were announced to modernize roads, build recreational spaces, and increase garage and building capacity. Throughout the early 1930s, the campus added more beds and new general buildings, enclosing porches, and creating a connecting corridor between buildings, known as the tramway.
By 1940, about 720 people lived on campus, including over 200 staff members. With the start of World War II came the need for additional space to care for the newest generation of Veterans. By 1944, Sheridan VA campus had added more than 320 beds. After the war, in 1945, a 164-bed hospital building was completed.
Post-war era
After World War II, Sheridan VA reached its peak patient load with about 900 Veterans, becoming one of the nation’s largest neuropsychiatric hospitals. As the needs of the Veterans changed, so did the campus. Over the years, as agricultural work waned, unused acres were slowly transferred to other entities and organizations. By the 1950s, the campus stabilized at roughly 340 acres, with bed capacity dropping to 630 beds in 1958. The 1950s also saw creation of a community foster care program for Veterans ready to transition out of inpatient treatment but who needed a place to stay as they got back on their feet.
Nursing care, 1950s
Through the mid-20th century, expansions and modernizations to campus continued, and new partnerships emerged. In 1960, Sheridan VA partnered with the University of Wyoming offering psychiatric nursing training in-state, replacing the need to travel to Illinois for clinical experience. This partnership continues today. Campus improvements of this era included a 4-bed ICU and a 10-bed respiratory care unit, plus state-of-the-art dental facilities.
Nursing staff, 1960s
Dental facility, 1960s
By the early 1970s, VA drug and alcohol programs sprang up across the country and Sheridan was soon known for their alcohol rehabilitation. The community foster care program was also expanding, with 35 homes in the area taking in post-treatment Veterans but required more. In 1980, Sheridan VA became part of a national pilot program using contracted halfway houses to support Veterans after inpatient substance treatment.
Group therapy session, 1970s
The 1980s brought significant construction and accessibility improvements. Renovations removed accessibility barriers by changing doors, redoing bathrooms, and even updating light switches. Sheridan VA’s commitment to supporting disabled Veterans was recognized in 1981, when the facility earned the governor’s award for employing the most physically disabled workers in Wyoming. By 1983, an outpatient clinic was completed to expand ambulatory care and pet therapy programs began as studies into PTSD and mental health throughout the country spurred new initiatives.
Modern VA era
In the mid-1990s, the Veterans Health Administration established Veterans Integrated Service Networks, or VISNs, to decentralize management and improve Veterans’ access to care. The VISNs focused on bringing care closer to Veterans with outpatient clinics throughout the region. As of 2026, Sheridan VA’s catchment area includes 8 outpatient VA clinics serving Veterans in Afton, Casper, Cody, Evanston, Gillette, Riverton, Rock Springs, and Worland.
Sheridan VA’s commitment to reaching rural Veterans is also seen through their participation in a multistate program that trains medical students to meet rural healthcare needs. The program began in 1998 and continues today. When telehealth came online, it provided an added opportunity to reach Veterans in remote parts of the state. Today, Sheridan VA uses telehealth technology about 4 times more than the average VA healthcare system due to the large rural population in Wyoming and surrounding states.
Learn more about VA telehealth at https://telehealth.va.gov/
By 2020, the medical center had 200 beds for the 13,000 Veterans it treated. More than half were for mental health residential treatment; 55 were for the community living center, which opened in 1994; 20 for inpatient psychiatric; and 10 for general medicine.
Over a century after its founding, Sheridan VA has proudly served thousands of Veterans in Wyoming. The campus has evolved and adapted to care for each generation of Veterans, focusing on mental health and reaching the rural pockets of the region. As it continues to grow, Sheridan VA remains committed to ensuring that Veterans across Wyoming and neighboring states receive compassionate and comprehensive support.
HSA 4.2 Historian
VA Eastern Colorado health care
Email: Stacy.Mince@va.gov