Mission and vision

Our mission

The mission of Sheridan VA Medical Center is to honor America's Veterans by providing exceptional health care that improves their health and well-being; and provide tertiary mental health services in a full continuum of medical care for the Rocky Mountain Region.

Our vision

We will be the health care provider of choice.

We will provide an environment that is safe, responsible, and one that supports participation in the readiness of the emergency preparedness of the entire community.

We will promote diversity, excellence, and satisfaction in the workforce and foster a culture which encourages innovation in the Rocky Mountain Region.

Who we serve

Sheridan VA Medical Center offers a variety of health services to meet the needs of our nation's Veterans. We also have 5 community-based outpatient clinics, 2 telehealth clinics, and an outreach clinic to help us serve Veterans who live in small towns and rural areas.