Chaplain services
VA Sheridan's chaplains are trained specialists in spiritual and religious care, available to patients and their families throughout their hospital stays. Our interfaith chapel offers space for quiet reflection as well as regularly scheduled services.
Our chaplains provide spiritual and pastoral care and emotional or spiritual comfort for you and your family during your hospital stay.
Chapel
A nondenominational chapel is available on the first floor of Building 7. The chapel is open to anyone at any time for quiet meditation and reflection. Our chaplains also hold regularly scheduled worship services in the chapel.
Contact:
For more information, contact one of our chaplains at 307-675-3634 or 307-672-3473, ext. 3633.
Nondenominational Chapel
Sheridan VA Medical Center
Building 7
First floor
Map of Sheridan campus
Hours: 24/7
Services
Protestant Services
Sunday at 9:00 a.m. MT