DAV Vans: transportation for Veterans

About DAV services

Disabled American Veterans (DAV) van resources work with Veterans Affairs to provide transportation for Veterans to and from Veteran health care centers for scheduled medical appointments.

These vans transport Veterans throughout Wyoming. Each month, between 1,500 and 1,700 Veterans receive DAV transportation.

Arrange a ride

If you’d like to schedule a DAV van ride, contact the DAV Hospital Service Coordinator who serves your county.

DAV Hospital Service Coordinator

1898 Fort Road

Sheridan, WY 82801

Map of Sheridan campus

Phone: 307-675-3273

Hours: Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. MT

Please note that DAV vans can only provide rides to ambulatory passengers (passengers who are able to move around without the driver’s help). For information on accessible transportation options, review our other Veteran shuttle services.