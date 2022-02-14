Women Veterans wanted: Virtual focus group on women's health care services

Women Veterans are cordially invited to participate in a virtual focus group to help the VA Sheridan Health Care System improve health care services specifically for women.

Topics will include general health care specific to experiences in the Sheridan VA Health Care System. This includes care at the medical center in Sheridan and the community outpatient clinics in Afton, Casper, Cody, Evanston, Gillette, Riverton, Rock Springs and Worland, Wyoming.

If you are interested in taking part, please email Meagan, our Women Veterans Program Manager at Meagan.kekich@va.gov to RSVP and we will send you a virtual invitation link. This opportunity will be presented on a video platform called Webex, which does not require software to use.