SAVE THE DATE!

We are proud to announce Women Warriors--Invisible No More, an event at the Nicolaysen Art Museum in Casper, on June 4 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. We're partnering with the Casper Vet Center and the community to create this family-friendly event to share information on services and programs for women Veterans, both from the VA and the community. It will also raise awareness of women Veteran-specific needs and offer education regarding whole health and overall well-being to both the women Veterans and their family members.

The event will include interactive booths from the VA and community, speakers, activities for children, and a women Veterans focus group. Mark your calendar now and check back for details/schedule when we get closer.