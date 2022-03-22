Women Warriors -- Invisible No More
Women Veteran Event in Casper, Wyoming on June 4, 2022.
- When
-
Saturday, Jun 4, 2022
11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. MT
- Where
-
Nicolaysen Art Museum
400 E Collins Dr.
Casper , WY
- Cost
- Free
SAVE THE DATE!
We are proud to announce Women Warriors--Invisible No More, an event at the Nicolaysen Art Museum in Casper, on June 4 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. We're partnering with the Casper Vet Center and the community to create this family-friendly event to share information on services and programs for women Veterans, both from the VA and the community. It will also raise awareness of women Veteran-specific needs and offer education regarding whole health and overall well-being to both the women Veterans and their family members.
The event will include interactive booths from the VA and community, speakers, activities for children, and a women Veterans focus group. Mark your calendar now and check back for details/schedule when we get closer.