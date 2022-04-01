We Believe You and We Believe IN You--Survivors Among Us
Join our community for "We Believe You and We Believe IN You," a family-friendly Sexual Assault Awareness Month event at the Sheridan County YMCA.
- When
-
Saturday, Apr 23, 2022
10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. MT
- Where
-
Sheridan County YMCA
417 North Jefferson St.
Sheridan , WY
- Cost
- Free
There are SURVIVORS AMONG US. April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month and we're proud to present this family-friendly event to provide information and engaging activities for all.
BRING JEANS and take part in our Bedazzling station for Denim Day, BRING RHYTHM and take part in our Drumming Circle, BRING STRETCH PANTS and take part in Yoga, BRING CREATIVITY and take part in our Poetry Jam, BRING CALM and take part in our Meditation. BRING A FRIEND and share in the community resources... because there are Survivors Among Us.
SCHEDULE OF ACTIVITIES:
Drumming Circle: 10:15 – 10:45am
Poetry Jam Against Sexual Violence: 11– 11:30am
Yoga: 11:45am – 12:30pm
Meditation: 12:40 – 1pm