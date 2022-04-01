 Skip to Content

We Believe You and We Believe IN You--Survivors Among Us

Sexual Assault Awareness Month teal 3-ribbon header

Join our community for "We Believe You and We Believe IN You," a family-friendly Sexual Assault Awareness Month event at the Sheridan County YMCA.

When
Saturday, Apr 23, 2022
10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. MT
Where

Sheridan County YMCA

417 North Jefferson St.

Sheridan , WY

Cost
Free

There are SURVIVORS AMONG US. April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month and we're proud to present this family-friendly event to provide information and engaging activities for all.

BRING JEANS and take part in our Bedazzling station for Denim Day, BRING RHYTHM and take part in our Drumming Circle, BRING STRETCH PANTS and take part in Yoga, BRING CREATIVITY and take part in our Poetry Jam, BRING CALM and take part in our Meditation. BRING A FRIEND and share in the community resources... because there are Survivors Among Us. 

SCHEDULE OF ACTIVITIES:

Drumming Circle: 10:15 – 10:45am
Poetry Jam Against Sexual Violence: 11– 11:30am
Yoga: 11:45am – 12:30pm
Meditation: 12:40 – 1pm

