Honoring Our Fallen: Sheridan Community Memorial Day Weekend Events

The Sheridan Veterans Council humbly requests our fellow community members to join us on the following dates to honor our fallen heroes at the Sheridan Municipal Cemetery on Memorial Day weekend.

This year the ceremony will be focusing on the Korean War and, in particular, our own Wyoming National Guard’s participation in “The Forgotten War.”

STAKE PLACEMENT \\\ Saturday, May 28 at 9 a.m.

Volunteers needed to ensure stakes are placed at the gravestones of all Veterans in the cemetery.

FLAG PLACEMENT \\\ Saturday, May 28 at 1 p.m.

Volunteers needed to place flags at the gravestones of all Veterans in the cemetery.

MEMORIAL DAY CEREMONY \\\ Monday, May 30 at 10 a.m.

Ceremony at the cemetery to honor our fallen.