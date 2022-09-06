Sheridan VA--100 years of health care & community partnerships
Community event to celebrate the Sheridan VA's 100th anniversary of health care and community partnerships.
When:
Sat. Oct 1, 2022, 10:00 am – 3:00 pm MT
Where:
Cost:
Free
The Sheridan VA Medical Center has cared for Veterans for 100 years, a milestone that wouldn't be possible without the community we serve them in. Please join us for this community event which already includes (but we're still adding to it):
- FREE FOOD for enrolled Veterans
- a fly fishing challenge with the local Project Healing Waters team
- a remote control car challenge
- food from Curds of Wyoming
- coffee from The Columbian Guy Coffee Van
- pumpkin painting activity with VFW Roy Eaton Post 1560 and Auxiliary
- root beer floats from Sheridan's AARP
- cars show with vehicles from the Model A & Pioneer Car Club of Sheridan and Johnson Counties, Karz Club of Sheridan and Bighorn Mountain Crawlers 4x4 Club
- educational activity by Rooted in Wyoming
- horse and buggy rides