Sheridan VA--100 years of health care & community partnerships

Graphic for Sheridan VA--100 Years of Health Care & Partnerships event.

Community event to celebrate the Sheridan VA's 100th anniversary of health care and community partnerships.

When:

Sat. Oct 1, 2022, 10:00 am – 3:00 pm MT

Where:

Sheridan VA Medical Center

Cost:

Free

The Sheridan VA Medical Center has cared for Veterans for 100 years, a milestone that wouldn't be possible without the community we serve them in. Please join us for this community event which already includes (but we're still adding to it):

