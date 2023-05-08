32nd Annual KARZ Club Car Show & Rod Run

The Sheridan VA Health Care System team is proud to host the 32nd Annual KARZ Club Car Show & Rod Run on the medical center campus July 1, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The KARZ Club historically holds this event on Main Street in Sheridan, but construction this year has prompted the need for a different location, so VA leadership and staff look forward to hosting this annual community event.

This year's event will include a massive display of vehicles, a Veteran art show, information about VA services, music by Cruisin' and a wide selection of food trucks. Food and drink vendors currently include: Mario Tacos, Curds of Wyoming, Bino's, Pete's Za, Java Gypsy, Moo Moo Frozentreats, Kettle Crazy and Burger Wagon.

ARE YOU A VETERAN ARTIST? This event will offer a public showing of art created by Veterans, which will be entered in the annual Sheridan VA Health Care System's competition. First place winners in all categories will be submitted for possible display at the National Veterans Creative Arts Festival. Veterans who have art selected by the national committee will have an all-expense paid trip to the weeklong festival, which will be held in spring of 2024 in Denver, Colorado.