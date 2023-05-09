Sheridan community Memorial Day activities

The Sheridan Veterans Council hosts the annual Memorial Day weekend events Honoring Our Fallen.

When: Sat. May 27, 2023, 9:00 am – 10:00 am MT Where: Sheridan Municipal Cemetery 1000 Ash St Sheridan , WY Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Add to Calendar Share on Facebook

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

The Sheridan Veterans Council humbly requests our fellow community members to join us on the following dates to honor our fallen heroes for Memorial Day.

This year the ceremony will be focusing on the Cold War. Additionally, American Legion Post 7 will lead the annual Post Everlasting Ceremony, which includes local Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, plus the Fort Phil Kearny Frontier Regulars.

Stake & flag placement \\ Saturday, May 27 at 9 a.m.

Volunteers needed to ensure stakes and flags are placed at the gravestones of all Veterans in the cemetery.

Memorial Day Ceremony \\ Monday, May 29 at 10 a.m.

Ceremony at the municipal cemetery to honor our fallen.

Stake & Flag Removal \\ Saturday, June 3 at 9 a.m.

Volunteers needed to ensure stakes and flags are removed appropriately. Coffee and snacks will be available.