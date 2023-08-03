Women Veterans Virtual Town Hall

The Sheridan VA Health Care System invites Women Veterans and their families to a live virtual town hall Thursday, Aug. 17 at 5 p.m. to hear about the services and upcoming events for Women Veterans. It will be live on our Facebook page, via phone or streamed online.

PHONE OPTION

Many Women Veterans enrolled in the Sheridan VA Health Care System will receive a recorded message notifying them of the event three days before the town hall, then again at the time of the event. Those individuals simply need to stay on the line following the Aug. 17 call and they will be connected to the town hall. Anyone who doesn't receive the automated call can directly dial-in at 855-962-1472 at 5 p.m. on Aug. 17.

WEB STREAMING

The second option is to participate through streaming at the following link:

https://access.live/SheridanVA

FACEBOOK

Visit https://www.facebook.com/SheridanVAMC at 5 pm on Aug. 17.