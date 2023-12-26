Becoming your own rock--a women Veterans activity

Join Misti Bybee and Dr. Katie Card for an activity to promote common humanity, mindfulness, self-kindness, and how to become more resilient.

Join Misti Bybee, Women Veterans Program Manager, and Dr. Katie Card, Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program Coordinator, for an activity to promote common humanity, mindfulness, self-kindness, and how to become more resilient.

When: February 23, 2024, from 1-2 p.m.

How: Join us in person at the Sheridan VA Medical Center, in Building 4, Room 114, or join virtually through Microsoft Teams. To attend virtually, contact Brianna Cunningham at 307-675-3712 (or by clicking on "Register" text above this section to send an email) by February 10, 2024, and she will send a craft kit to you and provide the meeting link.