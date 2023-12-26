Becoming your own rock--a women Veterans activity
Join Misti Bybee and Dr. Katie Card for an activity to promote common humanity, mindfulness, self-kindness, and how to become more resilient.
When:
Fri. Feb 23, 2024, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm MT
Where:
Building 4, Room 114
1898 Fort Road
Sheridan, WY
Cost:
Free
Join Misti Bybee, Women Veterans Program Manager, and Dr. Katie Card, Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program Coordinator, for an activity to promote common humanity, mindfulness, self-kindness, and how to become more resilient.
When: February 23, 2024, from 1-2 p.m.
How: Join us in person at the Sheridan VA Medical Center, in Building 4, Room 114, or join virtually through Microsoft Teams. To attend virtually, contact Brianna Cunningham at 307-675-3712 (or by clicking on "Register" text above this section to send an email) by February 10, 2024, and she will send a craft kit to you and provide the meeting link.See more events